Scientists grow human kidney in pigs

Courtesy: Science News/Cell Stem Cell

Chinese scientists managed to grow human kidneys into pigs — a world first that could be the solution to address organ donation shortages.

The scientific breakthrough was published in a medical journal called Cell Stem Cell. The experiment however raised ethical issues especially since some human cells were also found in the pigs’ brains.

The Guangzhou Institutes of Biomedicine and Health focused on kidneys since it’s the organ easier to grow.

“Rat organs have been produced in mice, and mouse organs have been produced in rats, but previous attempts to grow human organs in pigs have not succeeded,” senior author Liangxue Lai said in a statement.

“Our approach improves the integration of human cells into recipient tissues and allows us to grow human organs in pigs,” the author added.

The studies also found that the major challenge in creating such hybrids has been that pig cells outcompete human cells.

“We found that if you create a niche in the pig embryo, then the human cells naturally go into these spaces,” said co-author Zhen Dai.

