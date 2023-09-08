GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

King Charles to mark death of Queen Elizabeth ‘quietly’

Courtesy: Reuters

King Charles will privately mark the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth on Friday spending the day quietly at the Scottish royal home where the late monarch passed away last year.

Elizabeth who was the longest-serving monarch died on September 8 last year at the Balmoral
Castle.

Charles ascended to the throne of the United Kingdom and 14 other countries including Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Under royal tradition, there will be gun salutes fired in a London park and at the Tower of London.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that Britain’s thoughts will be with the royal family.

“With the perspective of a year, the scale of her late majesty’s service only seems greater,” Sunak said.

“Her devotion to the nations of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth only seems deeper. And our gratitude for such an extraordinary life of duty and dedication, only continues to grow,” he added.

