GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

16-month-old child dies in hot car parked outside school in US

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera3 hours ago

For illustrative purposes only

A toddler tragically passed away inside a hot car on Friday after her mother reportedly forgot that she had left her child unattended in the vehicle parked outside a high school in South Carolina, USA.

According to AP News, Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell informed media outlets that he believes the 16-month-old girl’s death was a result of heat exposure, although an autopsy will be conducted to confirm. The temperature inside the car likely exceeded 100 degrees F (about 38 degrees C), the coroner said.

Hartwell noted that the child’s mother works at Bishop England High School in Charleston, and had parked her sport utility vehicle (SUV) in front of the private school on Friday morning. About eight hours later, a passerby discovered the child in a car seat and immediately dialed 911.

“I definitely feel confident that it was triple digits within that car at peak time of today,” the coroner affirmed. The child could have survived only minutes inside the car, according to Hartwell’s assessment.

In response to the tragedy, Bishop England cancelled its Friday night football game and classes on Monday.

“We ask that you please keep this family and our school community in your prayers during this unspeakably difficult time,” Bishop England High School President Patrick Finneran wrote in an email to families.

Hartwell mentioned that police investigators will carry out interviews and subsequently present their findings to the county solicitor’s office.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera3 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 08 29T144705.029

‘May girlfriend na ako’: Ryan Bang gives update on love life

13 mins ago
20190830 jose mari chan ar 00489

Jose Mari Chan on Christmas memes: ‘Thank you for making me one of the symbols of PH Christmas’

2 hours ago
TFT NEWS COP28

Lone Filipino delegate to echo voices of the marginalized at COP28

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 29T112939.014

‘There must be consequences’: DILG chief wants ex-cop in QC road rage criminally charged

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button