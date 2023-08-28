GlobalLatest NewsNewsTechnologyTFT News

Song stuck in your head? YouTube tests new ‘hum-to-search’ feature

Have you ever found yourself with a catchy tune stuck in your head, struggling to recall its title? YouTube has a cool solution for that, thanks to its new innovative feature!

In an exciting development that’s currently undergoing testing, YouTube has unveiled an option for users to effortlessly discover the names of songs by simply humming a melody, singing it, or playing a snippet of the music.

Although this feature is presently in its trial phase and exclusively accessible to Android users, its potential is truly transformative. Users keen to experience the ‘hum-to-search’ function can access it by selecting the voice search on the YouTube app and recording themselves for a minimum of three seconds.

Through advanced technology, the system can then accurately identify the song and offer suggestions including official clips, user-created videos, and the increasingly popular Shorts—YouTube’s answer to the concise video format made popular by TikTok.

“This experience is rolling out to a small percentage of people across the globe who watch YouTube on Android devices,” YouTube said in a statement.

While this development could make the lives of YouTube users easier, it is important to note that a similar functionality already exists within Google’s voice control technology. By clicking on the microphone, the “Search a song” option appears, allowing you to hum or sing along to a piece of music in order to find the exact title.

As this new feature gets introduced to the world, it remains to be seen how it will measure up against the capabilities of its parent company, Google.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera13 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

