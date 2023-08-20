GlobalLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Korean visa application in PH now costs P900

The Korean Embassy recently launched its Korean Visa Application Center which aims to process more visas to Filipino tourists through world-class services.

Starting August 29, the KVAC, located at the Britanny Hotel in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, will charge P900 for each visa application, regardless of the visa type.

“There were many kinds of inconvenience in visa (applications) in the past, but now, since the KVAC will open, there will be no inconvenience,” KVAC General Director Kyusuk Ahn said in an interview.

Ahn said that Korea is now one of the hottest destinations for Filipino tourists.

“Anyone who wants to apply for a Korean visa can visit the Korea Visa Application Center anytime. There will be no limitations as long as we can handle it,” he added.

Currently, visa application is free for travellers wanting to stay for less than 59 days.

KVAC will only accept applications under online reservation.

“We are happy to inform everyone that the official operation will start on August 29,” the Director said.

Korean visa processing usually takes 5 working days but could be extended due to the volume of applications.

“There’s so many fans of Korean music, K-Pop, Korean food, and Korean culture, so we would love to invite many Filipinos to come to Korea to see what is going on there. After the pandemic, there are so many changes in Korea too, so if there’s anyone who has been to Korea before the pandemic, they should see what has changed,” Ahn added.

