GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Over 60 migrants feared dead in desperate Atlantic crossing attempt

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago

Photos courtesy of Reuters

More than 60 individuals are feared dead after a migrant boat was discovered off the coast of Cape Verde in West Africa. The vessel, which had been adrift for over a month, was initially mistaken for a sunken ship, only to be found drifting by a Spanish fishing boat.

Among the harrowing stories of survival, thirty-eight people, including children, were rescued from the boat.

Gripping footage captured the survivors, some on stretchers, being brought ashore on the island of Sal, part of Cape Verde. The majority of those on board were believed to be from Senegal, and the tragic incident has sparked a call for international action to address the escalating migration crisis.

According to reports, the migrants set off from the Senegalese village of Fasse Boye on July 10th, embarking on a treacherous journey that led them far from their intended destination.

The survivors included four children aged between 12 and 16, a detail that emphasizes the desperation of those seeking a new life.

Between 2020 and 2023, over 67,000 migrants arrived in the Canary Islands, but over 2,500 lives were tragically lost during the journey.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS WORDS

Common Filipino words being used by non-Filipinos here in the UAE

47 seconds ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 08 17 at 2.19.20 PM

How to be single (and happy)

3 mins ago
AP Photo Kamran Jebreili 4 1

Ghost desert village in Sharjah offers glimpse into UAE’s past

19 mins ago
TFT NEWS BRITNEY

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari files for divorce after 14 months of marriage

51 mins ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button