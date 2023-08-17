Over 60 migrants feared dead in desperate Atlantic crossing attempt

More than 60 individuals are feared dead after a migrant boat was discovered off the coast of Cape Verde in West Africa. The vessel, which had been adrift for over a month, was initially mistaken for a sunken ship, only to be found drifting by a Spanish fishing boat.

Among the harrowing stories of survival, thirty-eight people, including children, were rescued from the boat.

Gripping footage captured the survivors, some on stretchers, being brought ashore on the island of Sal, part of Cape Verde. The majority of those on board were believed to be from Senegal, and the tragic incident has sparked a call for international action to address the escalating migration crisis.

According to reports, the migrants set off from the Senegalese village of Fasse Boye on July 10th, embarking on a treacherous journey that led them far from their intended destination.

The survivors included four children aged between 12 and 16, a detail that emphasizes the desperation of those seeking a new life.

Between 2020 and 2023, over 67,000 migrants arrived in the Canary Islands, but over 2,500 lives were tragically lost during the journey.