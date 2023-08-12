GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Mysterious giant question mark spotted in space by James Webb Telescope

Astronomers are abuzz with curiosity about something strange that the James Webb Space Telescope found. Imagine a super big question mark in space! 

The telescope showed us a picture of two baby stars growing far, far away – so far that it takes light 1,470 years to reach us from there. But guess what? In the picture, there’s a huge thing that looks like a question mark.

Eagle-eyed space lovers got excited when they saw this strange thing in a picture from NASA. The picture was showing two stars being born. But everyone’s talking about the question mark.

It’s not aliens sending a message, though. Scientists think it might be something else, something that makes more sense.

Scientists think maybe faraway galaxies coming together might be making the question mark shape. It’s like when you mix different colors and shapes with your paints, but way bigger and in space.

Another scientist says maybe two big galaxies crashed into each other, and that’s why we see the question mark shape.

