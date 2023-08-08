GlobalNewsTechnologyTFT News

Saudi Arabia to mandate USB-C as standard smartphone charger by 2025

For illustrative purposes only

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has unveiled its plan to standardize charging ports for mobile phones and electronic devices starting from January 1, 2025.

This initiative, announced by the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization and the Communications, Space and Technology Commission, aims to enhance user experience and minimize costs in utilizing different connectors.

According to local media Saudi Gazette, the implementation will occur in two phases. The first phase, beginning on January 1, 2025, will encompass mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, e-readers, portable video game devices, headphones, earphones, amplifiers, keyboards and computer pointer devices (mouse), as well as portable navigation systems, portable speakers, and wireless routers. The second phase, starting April 1, 2026, will extend to laptops.

The primary goal of this strategy is to provide high-quality data transfer technology and support environmental sustainability by reducing electronic waste. This decision is projected to reduce annual consumption of chargers and cables by more than 2.2 million units, and saving spending from consumers in the Kingdom to more than SR170 million.

Starting 2025, companies and suppliers will be required to standardize charging ports to USB Type-C, following specified technical and administrative regulations. This move aligns with the Kingdom’s sustainability goals by significantly reducing electronic waste by approximately 15 tons each year.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera2 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

