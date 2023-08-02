Global Village to open 28th season on October 18

Global Village, the UAE and wider region’s leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping and entertainment, has announced is 28th season which will open on October 18, 2023.

In line with this, the multicultural destination has opened the registration for the “Kiosks and Food Carts” category. Entrepreneurs and small-business owners will have the opportunity to bring their businesses to Global Village’s world and display their creativity while reaching millions of guests.

Global Village remains committed to nurturing entrepreneurship and fostering business growth, allowing aspiring entrepreneurs in the F&B industry to rely on Global Village’s comprehensive range of services and support to kickstart their journey.

The destination provides essential infrastructures including kiosk structures, assists with staff visas and eliminates the need for a trade license, enabling entrepreneurs to set up their F&B businesses seamlessly, and making Global Village the perfect location for individuals looking to test their new F&B concepts with minimal risk.

Furthermore, it also offers storage facilities for inventory management and supports entrepreneurs in collaborating with signage companies to create impactful branding. Global Village also provides FTA (Federal Tax Authority) registration support, ensuring compliance with tax regulations, and assists in acquiring point-of-sale (POS) systems and electronic payment terminals to simplifying the payment process for customers.

The theme park, providing a vibrant and diverse atmosphere, attracted a record-breaking 9 million visitors worldwide last season, making it the ideal platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative concepts and captivate a global audience.

Global Village has been active in helping individuals turn their dreams into reality since 1997. Kiosks and food carts partners have witnessed impressive returns on their investments, with some continuing to participate until this day.