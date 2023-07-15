NASA reports June 2023 as hottest June on record

NASA’s global temperature analysis has identified June 2023 as the hottest June ever recorded.

This notable finding, backed by comprehensive data, underscores the ongoing global warming trend and its implications for our planet’s climate.

The analysis, conducted by NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in New York, draws upon a vast range of sources, including data collected from weather stations, Antarctic research stations, instruments mounted on ships, and ocean buoys.

By meticulously scrutinizing these measurements, NASA scientists account for data uncertainties and maintain consistent methodologies for calculating global average surface temperature differences throughout the years.

It is worth noting that these ground-based temperature measurements align with satellite data collected since 2002 by NASA’s Aqua satellite’s Atmospheric Infrared Sounder and other independent estimates.

To contextualize global temperature changes over time, NASA employs the period from 1951 to 1980 as a baseline. By comparing current temperatures with this historical range, scientists gain valuable insights into the magnitude and rate of temperature fluctuations across the globe.

Furthermore, independent analyses conducted by the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service and NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information corroborate NASA’s findings. These organizations similarly concluded that June 2023 broke records as the warmest June in their own extensive climate records.

In the past week, the temperature in the UAE has been averaging 48 degrees with a series of fog alerts.

The National Center of Meteorology forecasts that the weather from Saturday July 15 to Wednesday, July 19 will be predominantly fair to partly cloudy. The win will be light to moderate and the sea state is slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.