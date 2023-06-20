GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE and Qatar Reopen embassies, ending six-year diplomatic rift

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan warmly welcomes Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during a significant visit to Abu Dhabi [Image: Abdulla Al Neyadi/UAE Presidential Court via Reuters]

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar have announced the long-awaited reopening of their embassies, putting an end to a six-year diplomatic standoff. 

The resumption of diplomatic ties comes after years of severed relations and a bitter boycott imposed on Qatar by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Egypt.

On Monday, both nations declared that the Qatari embassy in Abu Dhabi, a Qatari consulate in Dubai, and an Emirati embassy in Doha have recommenced operations, signifying a momentous turning point in their bilateral relations.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of the UAE and Qatar spoke over the phone, exchanging congratulations on this historic reconciliation.

Qatar’s official announcement expressed, “The United Arab Emirates and the State of Qatar announced the restoration of diplomatic representation between the two countries.”

This reconciliation is a significant shift from the events that unfolded in 2017 when the UAE and its allies severed ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting “terrorist” organizations and aligning closely with Iran. Qatar has vehemently denied these allegations.

Despite the years-long boycott, Qatar managed to weather the storm with its abundant gas reserves and strategic alliances with Turkey and Iran. However, the reopening of embassies symbolizes a fresh chapter in Gulf diplomacy, offering hope for regional stability and renewed cooperation.

International actors, including the United States, have applauded the resumption of diplomatic representation between the UAE and Qatar. The US State Department hailed this development as an “important step” in fostering peace and stability in the region.

This diplomatic breakthrough aligns with recent efforts to ease Gulf rivalries. Turkey, a staunch supporter of Qatar during the crisis, has made significant strides in mending relations with its Gulf neighbors, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Moreover, the unexpected announcement of restored ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran in March has initiated a series of reconciliations, with Qatar and Bahrain also renewing their relations in April.

The renewed diplomatic engagement between Riyadh and Tehran carries significant implications, as the two regional powerhouses have long competed for influence, often fueling conflicts by supporting opposing factions. Their rapprochement raises hopes for a more harmonious regional landscape.

Furthermore, the Arab League’s readmission of Syria, following a 12-year hiatus, underscores the trend of thawing tensions in the Middle East and the growing realization of the need for regional cooperation.

