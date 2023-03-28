GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

World Bank Report: OFWs still rely on family, friends for recruitment costs

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

According to a recent World Bank report, recruitment costs for OFWs bound for Qatar average only $483 (26,265.54 Philippine pesos), one of the lowest cost corridors in the region.

However, the report also revealed that 40% of recruitment costs still come from family support, with personal funds accounting for 25% and employer support at 23%.

Additionally, 18% of OFWs resort to borrowing from friends and family, while less than 3% use formal sources such as banks.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also increased migration costs due to limited flights, quarantines, and repatriation.

Female OFWs are more likely to sell or pawn their assets and depend on family support for financing, while male OFWs are more likely to resort to loans from family and friends and obtain formal loans through banks.

The report also showed a significant gender difference in accessing various types of benefits, with male OFWs more likely to receive health insurance, overtime compensation, paid leave, and retirement benefits.

On the other hand, female OFWs are more likely to receive housing and lodging benefits, as well as rice or food allowances.

Cash Remittances from OFWs Grow by 3.5% to $2.76B in January 2023

In January 2023, cash remittances from Filipinos overseas grew by 3.5% to $2.76 billion, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The expansion in cash remittances was due to the growth in receipts from land- and sea-based workers. The United States, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Singapore contributed largely to the increase in remittances.

The US had the highest share of overall remittances during the said month, followed by Singapore, Japan, and Saudi Arabia.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS michael amazona

Filipino Show Director Michael Amazona: Behind the Scenes of the World’s Biggest Fashion Shows

40 mins ago
Screen Shot 2023 03 28 at 11.36.37 AM

Starbucks CEO to work as barista once a month to revamp company

2 hours ago
jailed

Dubai Police arrest two individuals for handbag and wallet snatching, impose Dh4,000 fines

3 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 03 28 at 3.12.24 PM

Just Padel announced the JP Oen– UAE’s biggest Padel Tennis Tournament

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button