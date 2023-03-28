Coffee Project, owned by Manny Villar, named only Filipino coffee shop on “50 Most Instagrammable Cafés in the World” list

Big 7 Travel, an international food and travel website, has recently unveiled its list of the “50 Most Instagrammable Cafés in the World”.

The list features cafes that are visually stunning and offer exciting food options.

According to the website, the list is an excellent guide for coffee enthusiasts who are exploring different cafes across the globe. The Philippines has made it to the list, with Manila’s Coffee Project ranking 32nd.

Coffee Project, owned by Filipino businessman Manny Villar, is the only Filipino coffee shop to be included in the prestigious list.

The website described Coffee Project as a welcoming oasis, with soft lighting and lush greenery creating a calm and beautiful atmosphere in the bustling city.

The coffee shop had also been ranked number 24 on the same list in 2019, solidifying its place among the world’s most visually stunning cafes.

Coffee Project, on its official Facebook page, expressed its pride in being recognized on the prestigious list. The coffee shop invites patrons to take a look at its stylish interiors and accents, perfect for taking envy-inducing photos for Instagram.

It stated that Coffee Project is not just visually appealing, but also offers irresistible drinks, making it a feast for both the eyes and the taste buds.