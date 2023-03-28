GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Coffee Project, owned by Manny Villar, named only Filipino coffee shop on “50 Most Instagrammable Cafés in the World” list

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Screengrab from Big 7 Travel website: https://bigseventravel.com/instagrammable-cafes/

Big 7 Travel, an international food and travel website, has recently unveiled its list of the “50 Most Instagrammable Cafés in the World”.

The list features cafes that are visually stunning and offer exciting food options.

According to the website, the list is an excellent guide for coffee enthusiasts who are exploring different cafes across the globe. The Philippines has made it to the list, with Manila’s Coffee Project ranking 32nd.

Screen Shot 2023 03 28 at 2.15.29 PM
Screengrab from Big 7 Travel website: https://bigseventravel.com/instagrammable-cafes/

Coffee Project, owned by Filipino businessman Manny Villar, is the only Filipino coffee shop to be included in the prestigious list.

The website described Coffee Project as a welcoming oasis, with soft lighting and lush greenery creating a calm and beautiful atmosphere in the bustling city.

The coffee shop had also been ranked number 24 on the same list in 2019, solidifying its place among the world’s most visually stunning cafes.

Coffee Project, on its official Facebook page, expressed its pride in being recognized on the prestigious list. The coffee shop invites patrons to take a look at its stylish interiors and accents, perfect for taking envy-inducing photos for Instagram.

It stated that Coffee Project is not just visually appealing, but also offers irresistible drinks, making it a feast for both the eyes and the taste buds.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS michael amazona

Filipino Show Director Michael Amazona: Behind the Scenes of the World’s Biggest Fashion Shows

39 mins ago
ofw

World Bank Report: OFWs still rely on family, friends for recruitment costs

2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 03 28 at 11.36.37 AM

Starbucks CEO to work as barista once a month to revamp company

2 hours ago
jailed

Dubai Police arrest two individuals for handbag and wallet snatching, impose Dh4,000 fines

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button