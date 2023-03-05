Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed visits victims of Syrian earthquake in UAE hospitals

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of Emirates Red Crescent, has visited victims of Syrian earthquake receiving medical treatment in UAE’s hospitals as part of an initiative from Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, who directed the treatment of Syrian earthquake victims at UAE hospitals.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office shared touching photos of Sheikh Hamdan checking on the children as they lay on the hospital beds. He held their hands and spoke to them sincerely.

He met with one of the kids who is a nine-year-old that had been pulled out from the rubble of a building after being trapped for almost 40 hours. She is now recovering from her serious injuries with the help of doctors in Abu Dhabi.

The earthquake victims were flown into the country as part of an initiative from Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and Honourary President of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).

During his visit, Sheikh Hamdan also directed the medical teams to provide the victims with the highest levels of healthcare.

This reaffirms the UAE’s continued efforts within the Bridges of Goodness campaign launched by the UAE, and its commitment to support victims of humanitarian disasters and crises worldwide.