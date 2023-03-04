How will UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi spend Ramadan in space? Islamic scholars shed light

After the successful launch of ‘the longest Arab space mission’ last March 2, UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has arrived in the International Space Station (ISS) and now settling in is new home for the next 6 months — with him spending the whole month of Ramadan in space.

The Holy month is just around the corner, expected to start on March 22. Al Neyadi said in an interview that he would love to share some UAE meals with his fellow crew members, if the occasion allows.

To shed some light on how the astronaut should observe Ramadan on space, Khaleej Times shared an interview with Islamic scholars.

Dr. Ismail Mufti Menk, a Zimbabwean preacher and a renowned Islamic scholar, said that fasting is not mandatory as the astronaut is travelling. He also mentioned the basics and duration of fasting on ISS if the astronaut wishes to observe Ramadan fast.

Explaining how one can fast in space when the ISS orbits Earth 16 times in 24 hours and the astronauts aboard witness 16 sunrises and 16 sunsets in the span of a single earth day, Dr. Menk said, “Usually, fasting is from dawn to dusk for a person on earth in a zone with sunset or sunrise in 24 hours. However, if a person is in a zone with no sunset or sunrise in 24 hours, we do something known as ‘Hisaab’- which means to calculate.”

“The calculated fast is done by considering 24 hours and dividing it equally. So it amounts to 12 hours of the day and 12 hours of the night. The fasting would last 12 hours, with the first hour being taken as the beginning, and the end of 12 hours being taken as iftar and maghrib prayer time,” Dr. Menk added.

He further highlighted that the astronaut could eat food after the end of the twelfth hour, and the time must be calculated for 12 hours. The cycle is repeated if one would like to fast.

Dr. Menk also said that it is not mandatory for Al Neyadi to fast while travelling, and that the astronaut can catch up on his fasting after reaching earth.

On praying while onboard the ISS, Sheikh Ayaz Housee, Imam of NGS & Khateeb at Al Manar Islamic Centre, explained that an astronaut should combine and shorten his prayers.

“If the astronaut is travelling, they are allowed to pray ‘Qasr,’ with the rulings of prayers in place as much as he can,” Sheikh Housee said.

Explaining further how an astronaut can figure out the Qibla (direction towards the Holy Kaaba – Makkah) and the prayer timings, Dr. Menk said that as per the calculated day and night of 12 hours, at the beginning of the 12-day hour, the astronaut can offer his Fajr prayer, while Zuhr prayers – can be prayed after six hours, Asr can be prayed after the 9-hour mark, and Maghrib after the 12-hour mark, followed by Isha prayer after two hours.

“If you are in space and unable to prostrate, or the way we do on the ground or stand or be in any position of the prayer, we are allowed to substitute with the next possible position. If you can’t stand, you can sit and if you can’t sit, you can lie down and pray,” he added.

Dr. Menk also mentioned where the astronaut should face while praying, he said that if one cannot do it one way, one can do it another way, as Islam is simple.

“The Qibla or the direction to pray – is to face towards the earth, and if one cannot, due to lack of gravity, that will be excused from facing the earth’s direction, and the astronaut’s prayers will be valid,” Dr. Menk added.