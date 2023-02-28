Sheikh Hamdan meets UAE rescue teams who helped Turkey quake victims

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, yesterday met with members of the search and rescue teams that recently returned from helping earthquake victims in Turkey.

He commended the bravery shown by members of Operation Gallant Knight 2, who spent two weeks searching for survivors in the rubble after a catastrophic earthquake hit the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras.

The UAE search and rescue team includes members of both Dubai Police and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, accompanied His Highness during the meeting that took place in Expo City Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the UAE’s commitment to providing humanitarian aid to those in need, and commended the efficiency of the teams involved in the rapid response, recovery and rehabilitation stages of the operation.

During the meeting, the Crown Prince was briefed by Colonel Khalid Ibrahim Al Hammadi, the leader of the search and rescue team, about the team’s rescue operations in the Turkish city, which was heavily affected by the earthquakes.

The success of the mission reflects the advanced capabilities of the Emirati team in dealing with emergencies.

More than 50,000 people were killed in the earthquake that struck near the Turkey-Syria border on February 6, with further earthquakes and aftershocks continuing to destroy the area.