GlobalNewsTFT News

Sheikh Hamdan meets UAE rescue teams who helped Turkey quake victims

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera31 mins ago

Courtesy: Sheikh Hamdan/Twitter

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, yesterday met with members of the search and rescue teams that recently returned from helping earthquake victims in Turkey.

He commended the bravery shown by members of Operation Gallant Knight 2, who spent two weeks searching for survivors in the rubble after a catastrophic earthquake hit the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras.

The UAE search and rescue team includes members of both Dubai Police and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

Fp zSeDXsAoQ9Mg
Courtesy: Sheikh Hamdan/Twitter

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, accompanied His Highness during the meeting that took place in Expo City Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the UAE’s commitment to providing humanitarian aid to those in need, and commended the efficiency of the teams involved in the rapid response, recovery and rehabilitation stages of the operation.

During the meeting, the Crown Prince was briefed by Colonel Khalid Ibrahim Al Hammadi, the leader of the search and rescue team, about the team’s rescue operations in the Turkish city, which was heavily affected by the earthquakes.

The success of the mission reflects the advanced capabilities of the Emirati team in dealing with emergencies.

More than 50,000 people were killed in the earthquake that struck near the Turkey-Syria border on February 6, with further earthquakes and aftershocks continuing to destroy the area.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera31 mins ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 87

Korean actor Yooh Ah-in tests positive for propofol and another illegal drug

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 86

Dubai Municipality launches ‘happiness vehicle’ initiative

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 85

PNP Special Action Force participates in the UAE swat challenge

4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 02 28 at 11.58.02 AM

Week-long Jeepney strike to start on March 6

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button