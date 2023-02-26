Teen PUBG player in Pakistan kills father, injures mother

A teen PUBG enthusiast in Pakistan killed his father and injured his mother on Saturday, after an exchange of harsh words when the parents objected to his addiction of the mobile game.

According to Mayar police, a teenager Hasnain opened fire on his parents, resulting to the death of his father, Sher Baz Khan, 47, on the spot while his mother, 38, sustained critical injuries.

The police teams reached to the spot and later on shifted both victims to the district headquarters hospital in Timergarah. The killer had been arrested while the case was registered in Mayar police station.

In the past, the police recommended that the government should ban the game after multiple incidents of killing by teenagers obsessed with the game were reported across the country.

PUBG is a player versus player shooter game in which up to one hundred players fight in a “battle royale”, a type of large-scale last man standing deathmatch where players fight to remain the last alive.