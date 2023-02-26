Ex-husband of ‘chop-chop’ Hong Kong model Abby Choi arrested

The Hong Kong Police have arrested the former husband of Hong Kong model Abby Choi who was found dismembered in an apartment in the city on Friday.

The police said Choi’s body was found with a meat slicer, an electric saw, and some clothing at the unit in the Tai Po district last week.

Police superintendent Alan Chung said that Choi’s husband was arrested after trying to flee in a pier in Lantau.

Chung said that the suspect was trying to escape via water transport at the time of the arrest.

Th ex-husband and his family were arrested to be questioned after the death of Choi.

The motive for the killing is still under investigation. Choi was reported missing last Wednesday after her family lost contact with her a day before they made the report to the police.

The flat was rented by Choi’s father-in-law which became the perfect set up to cut off her body parts.

The flat has no furniture and authorities only found a couch and table inside. The two bedrooms were also empty.

“The body parts that we found were inside the refrigerator. There are two legs belonging to a female. We are still looking for the head, the torso and hands, which we believed were disposed of,” Chung said in a press briefing.

Authorities also found a meat grinder, electric saw and two pots of soup containing human tissue.

The police also found two types of chopper, a hammer, face shields, black raincoats and a purple handbag that belonged to Choi.

“The suspects covered the walls of the flat with a sail, and they put on face shields and raincoats so that they would not get bloodstained by dismembering the body,” Chung added.