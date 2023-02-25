GlobalNewsTFT News

Syrian earthquake victims arrive in UAE for medical treatment

Lianne Micah Asidera

Courtesy: screengrab from Abu Dhabi Media Office/Twitter

The Abu Dhabi Media Office tweeted earlier today that victims of the recent earthquake in Syria have started arriving in the UAE, where their medical treatment and expenses are being covered by Mother of the Nation, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and Honourary President of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).

“Honorable Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, who is concerned with treating a number of earthquake victims in Syria and covering the expenses of their treatment, continues her duties in a number of hospitals in the UAE, which have begun to provide the necessary health care and care for the injured, as part of the UAE’s efforts to provide relief to brothers and friends in Syria and Turkey,” the Media Office said.

With the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima, the Emirates Red Crescent has also accelerated the processes to admit the injured and their families into UAE hospitals, supporting their recovery in line with the UAE’s efforts to provide urgent humanitarian relief in solidarity with its brothers and friends in Syria and Turkey.

Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ERC, said that the victims and their families will be supported until they are fully recovered to return to their country safe and sound.

 

