UAE’s Joint Operations Command ends search and rescue ops in Turkey

The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence has announced the completion of the search and rescue missions as part of the “Gallant Knight / 2” operation in Turkey.

The announcement follows the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announcing the completion of its search and rescue operations.

After working tirelessly for 14 consecutive days in Turkey, the Emirati search and rescue team will start returning to the homeland today. The “Gallant Knight / 2” operation came under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

On behalf of the Turkish government, the Director-General of Disaster Response extended his gratitude to the Emirati team for the quick response and incredible assistance at a very critical time.

The Emirati search and rescue team is the last internationally classified team to leave Turkey after the Turkish government announced the end of search and rescue operations. The team has succeeded in rescuing ten people and recovering 26 bodies during the operations, keeping the highest standards of safety and security.