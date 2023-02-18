GlobalNewsTFT News

Vietnam police find 2,000 dead cats for traditional medicine

Courtesy: Four Paws International

State media reported that the bodies of the cats were found at a slaughterhouse in Dong Thap province in the Mekong Delta on Thursday.

480 live animals have also been discovered according to local officials.

The bodies of the dead cats were in cold storage and were initially set to be delivered to northern Vietnam.

Some people in Vietnam believe that extracts from the bones of cats can help in diseases like asthma and osteoporosis.

Four Paws International estimates that at least a million cats have been used by illegal traders every year.

Consumption of dogs and cats is legal in the country. Some restaurants serve the meat but need certificates to show the origin of the animals.

No one has been arrested so far on this incident.

