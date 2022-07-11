Batches of Haagen-Dazs Ice cream pulled out in Hong Kong; suspected of containing pesticide

The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) ordered on Sunday, July 10 the recall of a Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream imported from France as they are believed to have been contaminated with pesticide.

CFS urged the public in its press release “not to consume several kinds of ice cream from France with possible presence of ethylene oxide.”

The batches affected by the recall are Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Ice Cream Pint, mini cup and bulk with best before dates from July 3, 2022 to July 17, 2023.

This is not the first time that Hong Kong authorities pulled out batches of Häagen-Dazs ice cream in Hong Kong this month. On July 8, CFS has posted a Food Incident Post notifying the public of the recall of Classic Collection and Vanilla flavors of the brand.

“The CFS received a notification from the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) of the European Commission that the above-mentioned products were found with a pesticide, ethylene oxide, which is not authorised by the EU. According to the information provided by the RASFF, the affected products have been imported into Hong Kong. Upon learning of the incident, the CFS immediately contacted local importers for follow-up. Preliminary investigation found that the above-mentioned importer had imported into Hong Kong the affected batches of the products concerned,” said a spokesman of CFS.

The public is advised not to consume the affected batches of the products if they have bought any. The trade should also stop using or selling the affected batches of the products concerned immediately if they possess them.

CFS said that they investigation is ongoing.

Häagen-Dazs Hong Kong has released a statement regarding the recall reaffirming the public that they “have always complied with the food safety laws of various county markets, committed to ensuring pure quality materials and food safety.”

They also stated that they are voluntarily recalling the affected batch.