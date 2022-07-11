GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Batches of Haagen-Dazs Ice cream pulled out in Hong Kong; suspected of containing pesticide

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 13 seconds ago

The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) ordered on Sunday, July 10 the recall of a Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream imported from France as they are believed to have been contaminated with pesticide.

CFS urged the public in its press release “not to consume several kinds of ice cream from France with possible presence of ethylene oxide.”

The batches affected by the recall are Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Ice Cream Pint, mini cup and bulk with best before dates from July 3, 2022 to July 17, 2023.

This is not the first time that Hong Kong authorities pulled out batches of Häagen-Dazs ice cream in Hong Kong this month. On July 8, CFS has posted a Food Incident Post notifying the public of the recall of Classic Collection and Vanilla flavors of the brand.

“The CFS received a notification from the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) of the European Commission that the above-mentioned products were found with a pesticide, ethylene oxide, which is not authorised by the EU. According to the information provided by the RASFF, the affected products have been imported into Hong Kong. Upon learning of the incident, the CFS immediately contacted local importers for follow-up. Preliminary investigation found that the above-mentioned importer had imported into Hong Kong the affected batches of the products concerned,” said a spokesman of CFS.

The public is advised not to consume the affected batches of the products if they have bought any. The trade should also stop using or selling the affected batches of the products concerned immediately if they possess them.

CFS said that they investigation is ongoing.

Read on: EU countries warns constituents on consuming a Filipino instant noodles brand

Häagen-Dazs Hong Kong has released a statement regarding the recall reaffirming the public that they “have always complied with the food safety laws of various county markets, committed to ensuring pure quality materials and food safety.”

They also stated that they are voluntarily recalling the affected batch.

haagen dazs
Source: Häagen-Dazs Hong Kong

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 13 seconds ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Mawaqif Abu Dhabi parking

Abu Dhabi shifts free public parking, Darb Toll Gate schedule to Sundays

13 hours ago
TFT JULY 8 4

Sri Lanka protesters storm off inside President’s private home in Colombo

14 hours ago
Pokwang 1

Pokwang confirms split with bf Lee O’Brian

14 hours ago
Edward Barber

Edward Barber eyes becoming a Christian pastor

15 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button