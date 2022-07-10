GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Sri Lanka protesters storm off inside President’s private home in Colombo

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago

Photo courtesy of: REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Thousands of protestors have stormed off inside the presidential palace of Sri Lanka in Colombo on Saturday, July 9.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was forced to flee amid the escalating violence and demand for his resignation following months of unrest over lengthy blackouts, acute food and fuel shortages and surging inflation. 

The worst economic state of Sri Lanka prompted the country to declare a state of emergency in April.

Shortly after leaving the compound on Saturday, demonstrators can be seen making themselves at home through photos circulating online.

s5
Photo courtesy: Collins Omondi Okello

The protesters were seen taking dips in the swimming pool and sleeping within the premises.

s2
Photo courtesy: Collins Omondi Okello
s6
Photo courtesy: Collins Omondi Okello

The parliament speaker says President Rajapaksa will step down on Wednesday, July 13.

sri lanka111
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

There are at least 581 Filipinos in Sri Lanka, according to the latest Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) data. 

On May 2022, the DFA announced that they are ready to repatriate Filipinos from Sri Lanka. 

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Mawaqif Abu Dhabi parking

Abu Dhabi shifts free public parking, Darb Toll Gate schedule to Sundays

1 min ago
Pokwang 1

Pokwang confirms split with bf Lee O’Brian

2 hours ago
Edward Barber

Edward Barber eyes becoming a Christian pastor

2 hours ago
Marcos family stairs

‘Parang aking ama’: Bongbong Marcos shares thoughts on first week being President

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button