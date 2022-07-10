Sri Lanka protesters storm off inside President’s private home in Colombo

Thousands of protestors have stormed off inside the presidential palace of Sri Lanka in Colombo on Saturday, July 9.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was forced to flee amid the escalating violence and demand for his resignation following months of unrest over lengthy blackouts, acute food and fuel shortages and surging inflation.

The worst economic state of Sri Lanka prompted the country to declare a state of emergency in April.

Shortly after leaving the compound on Saturday, demonstrators can be seen making themselves at home through photos circulating online.

The protesters were seen taking dips in the swimming pool and sleeping within the premises.

The parliament speaker says President Rajapaksa will step down on Wednesday, July 13.

There are at least 581 Filipinos in Sri Lanka, according to the latest Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) data.

On May 2022, the DFA announced that they are ready to repatriate Filipinos from Sri Lanka.