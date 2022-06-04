UAE welcomes extension of truce in Yemen

State news agency WAM reported on Saturday, June 4 that the United Arab Emirates welcomed the announcement by Hans Grundberg, UN Special Envoy for Yemen, to extend the truce for two months in accordance with the terms of the initial agreement.

The UAE praised the efforts of the United Nations to reach “a comprehensive and sustainable political solution and enhance prospects for peace and stability in Yemen and the region.”

UAE welcomes extension of truce in Yemenhttps://t.co/FMxW7BIhJg — وزارة الخارجية والتعاون الدولي (@MoFAICUAE) June 4, 2022

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), also called on all countries to support the ceasefire in Yemen and push the parties towards a comprehensive solution.

This step is vital as UN stated that the conflict that has killed tens of thousands and pushed millions into hunger.

In photo: Devastation in Yemen, photo courtesy of UN

The UAE also underscored the pivotal role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in achieving stability and security in Yemen, “reiterating its commitment to standing by the Yemeni people and supporting their legitimate aspirations for development and prosperity as part of its policy in support of all efforts to achieve the interests of the region’s peoples.” read the statement.

