Mariah Carey sued for $20 million over “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

Twenty eight years after the hit ‘All I want for Christmas’ was released, an individual named Andy Stone has slammed the ultimate pop Christmas song diva Mariah Carey for copyright infringement.

Read on: Mariah Carey tops the chart with hit ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

In the nine pages complaint filed to the United States District Court of Louisiana on Friday, June 3, Stone accused recording artist Mariah Carey, Sony Music Entertainment and Walter Afanasieff for copyright infringement over their 1994 hit ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You.’

The case was brought by attorneys Douglas M. Schmidt and Andrew C. Abrams on behalf of Andy Stone a/k/a Vince Vance, who claims to have co-written the song and recorded it in 1989.

Stone contends that the Mariah Carey version, which now holds 3 Guinness World records, was recorded without permission and unlawfully attributed to Carey and Afanasieff as composers.

The complaint states that “Defendants’ actions have deprived Plaintiff of just compensation in association with the use of the work “All I Want for Christmas is you”, thereby causing Plaintiff financial and professional damage, and if allowed to continue, will cause further injury to the Plaintiff.”

Stones is demanding a compensation of not less than $20 million for alleged financial loss.

The case is 2:22-cv-01616, stone v. Carey et al. See full filed case below.

Read on: Billboard: Mariah Carey is top female artist of all time

The three Guinness World Records currently being held by “All I Want for Christmas Is You” are for (1) the highest-charting holiday (Christmas/New Year) song on the Billboard U.S. Hot 100 by a solo artist, (2) the most streamed song on Spotify in 24 hours, and (3) the most weeks in the UK singles Top 10 chart for a Christmas song.

Mariah Carey has yet to release any statement in connection with the filed complaint.