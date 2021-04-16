No more wearing of face mask in Israel starting Sunday

The Israeli government will no longer be mandating the wearing of face mask in outdoor places as the number of coronavirus infections continues to decline.

“The rate of infection in Israel is very low thanks to the successful vaccine campaign in Israel, and therefore it is possible to ease (restrictions),” Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said.

The health official however added that masks will still be required in indoor venues.

Israel is among countries with a successful COVID-19 vaccination program. It has vaccinated close to five million people—more than half of its 9.3 million population.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu obtained millions of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines in part by agreeing to share with Pfizer medical data on the product’s impact.

The vaccine played a huge part in controlling the coronavirus cases in the country. The rate of new infections has remained low even after in-person learning resumed and restrictions were loosened on bars, restaurants and indoor gatherings.

“Together we are demonstrating that through mass vaccinations we can defeat the COVID-19 pandemic and save lives,” Pfizer CEO Albert BourlaBourla said in a video address.

Israel will also allow the entry of fully vaccinated people starting May 23 after closing its borders due to the pandemic.