GlobalTop Stories

Almost 500,000 OFWs sent home – OWWA

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Nearly half a million overseas Filipino workers have returned to the country since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, an official from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said Thursday.

“As of today, we are approaching the 480,000-mark, we’re approaching half a million OFWs who have returned, transported to their respective home regions,” OWWA Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac told the Senators during a Senate labor committee hearing.

The figure covers those who were repatriated through the Department of Labor and Employment or the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and those who took commercial flights back to the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the DFA has facilitated the repatriation of 390,917 Filipinos, according to DFA Assistant Secretary Enrico Fos.

Fos said 287,252 OFWs repatriated by DFA are land-based workers, mostly from the Middle East while the rest are sea-based workers.

Cacdac added that the government continues to provide assistance to displaced OFWs which include free swab testing, food and accommodation, and transportation to their home regions.

“Upon orders of the President, swab testing or PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing of arriving OFW is free, the quarantine hotel facility including food is also free and also the transportation to their home regions,” he said.

When asked about the estimate on the number of OFWs that will return in the country, Cacdac said it will depend on the extent and the efficacy of the vaccination program of countries worldwide.

“It’s difficult to say since the situation right now is fluid because of the vaccine. That will depend on the extent and the efficacy of the vaccination program of countries worldwide, so I want to say 80,000 to 100,000 in the course of the year but I think that is dependent on how the vaccination program of the whole world. The computation for this year will change because of the vaccination phenomenon,” he said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE announces 2,160 new COVID-19 cases

7 hours ago

BREAKING: PH records highest ever COVID-19 cases in a single day with 7,103 new cases

9 hours ago

African salesman jailed for entry permit scam, slapped with AED150,000 fine for forgery

10 hours ago

Cebu Pacific launches back-to-back promo with “Buy One, Get One” flights, tickets as low as AED300 from Dubai to Manila!

10 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button