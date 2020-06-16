Tuesday, June 16, 2020

After 'eliminating' COVID-19, New Zealand confirms 2 new cases

Jun 16 2020

New Zealand has ended its streak of being free from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as it confirms two new cases after 24 days, involving women who arrived from UK. According to health officials, the two were approved to be released from mandatory quarantine before...

North Korea blows up inter-Korean liaison office – South Korea

Jun 16 2020

South Korean authorities have reported that North Korea has blown up their joint liaison office at the border town of Kaesong, which was opened last 2018 to aid in communication and cooperation between the two Koreas. The incident took place in a mere few hours after...

PH targets to test 1.5% of entire population by July

Jun 16 2020

The Philippines' Department of Health has laid out its plans to test up to 1.5% of the entire population for the coronavirus disease (COVID-1) on or before the end of July 2020. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire stated that while the laboratories in the...

Saudi Arabia breaches 1,000-mark in COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia has confirmed that it has already surpassed the 1,000-mark in terms of the number of coronavirus disease. (COVID-19) fatalities, as it confirmed 39 new deaths. The total toll now stands at 1,011.

The Kingdom’s health ministry also recorded new 4,507 cases, bringing the total number to 132,048. Its total number of recoveries, meanwhile, now stands at 87,890.

Ministry spokesman Mohammad Al Abdel Aali said that the surge in cases and fatalities are mostly due to the widespread violation of the social distancing and safety regulations, noting that “the active spread of the virus is due to social mixing.”

READ ALSO: Saudi extends tourist visas for three months free of charge

They also noted that the number of cases will soar if a section of people in the country are not serious about following the orders of the government to alleviate the spread of the disease—such as staying at home, practicing social distancing, and observing proper hygiene.

In an interview with Saudi Press Agency, Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said that the increase in the number of cases depend on the cooperation of everyone in the Kingdom, noting that some members of the society are not dealing with the epidemic with “adequate seriousness.”

 

 

SEE ALSO: Hospitals in Saudi use plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to treat active cases

