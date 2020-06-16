Saudi Arabia breaches 1,000-mark in COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia has confirmed that it has already surpassed the 1,000-mark in terms of the number of coronavirus disease. (COVID-19) fatalities, as it confirmed 39 new deaths. The total toll now stands at 1,011.

The Kingdom’s health ministry also recorded new 4,507 cases, bringing the total number to 132,048. Its total number of recoveries, meanwhile, now stands at 87,890.

Ministry spokesman Mohammad Al Abdel Aali said that the surge in cases and fatalities are mostly due to the widespread violation of the social distancing and safety regulations, noting that “the active spread of the virus is due to social mixing.”

They also noted that the number of cases will soar if a section of people in the country are not serious about following the orders of the government to alleviate the spread of the disease—such as staying at home, practicing social distancing, and observing proper hygiene.

In an interview with Saudi Press Agency, Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said that the increase in the number of cases depend on the cooperation of everyone in the Kingdom, noting that some members of the society are not dealing with the epidemic with “adequate seriousness.”

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (4507) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (39) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (3170) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (87,890) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/UsS010l5Ao — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) June 15, 2020

