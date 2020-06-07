Saudi Arabia reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases—its highest rise in infections in a single day

Saudi Arabia has confirmed over 3,000 cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on June 6, its highest rise in infections in a single day, bringing the total number to 98,869.

The death toll in the kingdom now stands at 676 with 34 more fatalities, the Saudi health ministry tweeted.

READ ALSO: Saudi Arabia extends curfew until further notice to curb COVID-19 spread

It also highlighted 1,175 recoveries, with the total number of patients who have recouped now at 71,791

Health authorities in the Gulf state earlier attributed the ongoing rise in cases to the increase in the number of tests performed.

The ministry also called upon everyone nationwide to abide by the royal to maintain their health and safety, underlining that all special precautions already in place in cities, governorates and residential areas would remain unchanged.

SEE ALSO: Saudi Arabia to reopen AlUla in October