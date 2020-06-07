Sunday, June 7, 2020

Jun 07 20, 4:41 pm

LOOK: Dubai Duty Free reopens Concouse B – West at Dubai Airports

Jun 07 2020

Dubai Duty Free is welcoming travelling passengers following the partial re-opening of its retail area in Concourse B – West at Dubai International Airport (DXB). The airport retailer closed its retail operation on 25th March across DXB and AMIA, following the UAE...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

Saudi Arabia reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases—its highest rise in infections in a single day

by | Global

Jun. 07, 20 | 4:41 pm

Saudi Arabia has confirmed over 3,000 cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on June 6, its highest rise in infections in a single day, bringing the total number to 98,869.

The death toll in the kingdom now stands at 676 with 34 more fatalities, the Saudi health ministry tweeted.

READ ALSO: Saudi Arabia extends curfew until further notice to curb COVID-19 spread

It also highlighted 1,175 recoveries, with the total number of patients who have recouped now at 71,791

Health authorities in the Gulf state earlier attributed the ongoing rise in cases to the increase in the number of tests performed.

The ministry also called upon everyone nationwide to abide by the royal to maintain their health and safety, underlining that all special precautions already in place in cities, governorates and residential areas would remain unchanged.

SEE ALSO: Saudi Arabia to reopen AlUla in October

Jobs

Latest News

LOOK: Dubai Duty Free reopens Concouse B – West at Dubai Airports

LOOK: Dubai Duty Free reopens Concouse B – West at Dubai Airports

Jun 7, 2020

Dubai Duty Free is welcoming travelling passengers following the partial re-opening of its retail area in Concourse B – West at Dubai International Airport (DXB). The airport retailer closed its retail operation on 25th March across DXB and AMIA, following the UAE...

BTS donates $1 million to Black Lives Matter

BTS donates $1 million to Black Lives Matter

Jun 7, 2020

Popular K-pop group BTS, through their management company Big Hit Entertainment, donated USD1 million (Dhs3.6 milion) to the Black Lives Matter campaign on June 5, Variety reported.   In a tweet, the boy group said that they have decided to donate to stand in...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in Global
Returning OFWs don’t need to pay for mandatory quarantine – PH Embassy in Kuwait
Published On  May 27, 2020
Saudi extends tourist visas for three months free of charge
Published On  May 27, 2020
Saudi Arabia registers 2,736 new COVID-19 cases
Published On  May 18, 2020
Close