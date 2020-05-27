Wednesday, May 27, 2020

AED 730 cash assistance for OFWs in UAE resumes

The one-time financial assistance of the AKAP Programme for displaced overseas Filipinos in the UAE has resumed. This came following the approval of additional Php1 billion out of the Php2.5 billion fund sought by the Department of Labor and Employment from the...

UAE forecasts humid, cloudy weather this weekend

(WAM) -- The National Center of Meteorology expects weather over the coming five days to be humid and partly cloudy. Following is a detailed weather forecast issued today by the NCM for the coming five days: -Wednesday: Weather: Humid over the coasts especially...

Returning OFWs don’t need to pay for mandatory quarantine – PH Embassy in Kuwait

The Philippine Embassy in Kuwait has confirmed that Overseas Filipino Workers from the Kingdom who will be flying to the Philippines need not shoulder the cost of mandatory quarantine, as the accommodation expenses will be paid for the government.

It added that for land-based OFWs, the quarantine expenses will be covered by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA). For sea-based OFWs, the costs will be shouldered by their local manning agency or the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA).

However, for returning Filipinos who are not OFWs, they have to choose from a list of government-approved quarantine centers, at their own expense.

READ ALSO: Non-OFWs to pay costs of quarantine facilities upon arrival at PH

The Embassy also said that Filipinos in Kuwait who wish to fly home to the Philippines may contact their preferred airline or travel agency to book their flights. However, they reiterated their previous advice to postpone their travel to the Philippines to avoid any inconvenience that may arise due to the mandatory quarantine, COVID-19 testing, and the submission of a Case Investigation Form.

In added that Kuwait International Airport remains closed for inbound commercial flights.

SEE ALSO: OWWA or agencies to cover food expenses of returning OFWs in quarantine vessels – PCG

Michael Cinco unveils laboratory gown design for UAE frontliners

Michael Cinco unveils laboratory gown design for UAE frontliners

May 27, 2020

World-renowned Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco has unveiled the laboratory gown he created for the medical health workers in the UAE battling at the front line against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. In his Instagram, he revealed his newest design for...

Savor delicious hotpot meals at home with WeMart and Careem NOW

Savor delicious hotpot meals at home with WeMart and Careem NOW

May 27, 2020

One of the most favourite options of many Filipinos in UAE when dining out is heading to Hotpot buffets as the rich aroma of piping hot soup and selections of different ingredients make the dining experience a memorable one together with friends. These days, with...

Close