The Philippine Embassy in Kuwait has confirmed that Overseas Filipino Workers from the Kingdom who will be flying to the Philippines need not shoulder the cost of mandatory quarantine, as the accommodation expenses will be paid for the government.
It added that for land-based OFWs, the quarantine expenses will be covered by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA). For sea-based OFWs, the costs will be shouldered by their local manning agency or the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA).
However, for returning Filipinos who are not OFWs, they have to choose from a list of government-approved quarantine centers, at their own expense.
The Embassy also said that Filipinos in Kuwait who wish to fly home to the Philippines may contact their preferred airline or travel agency to book their flights. However, they reiterated their previous advice to postpone their travel to the Philippines to avoid any inconvenience that may arise due to the mandatory quarantine, COVID-19 testing, and the submission of a Case Investigation Form.
In added that Kuwait International Airport remains closed for inbound commercial flights.
