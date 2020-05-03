Monday, May 4, 2020

May 03 20, 1:24 pm

Saudi to take “painful measures” to deal with the economic impact of COVID-19

by | Global

May. 03, 20 | 1:24 pm

Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister said that the Kingdom would take strict and painful measures to deal with the economic impact of COVID-19, Arab News reported.

According to Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan, the Kingdom is keeping “all options” open to mitigate the economic challenges brought by the pandemic, adding that the world will never be the same when it is over.

He added that the Kingdom must sharply reduce budget expenditures to avoid increasing the cost of debt.

READ ALSO: Saudi launches new study to determine genetic factors that cause COVID-19

“We are currently reviewing a set of initiatives to support the economy, the private sector and the health sector. Revenues have declined dramatically and are expected to continue to decline over this year and possibly until the beginning of the next fiscal year. Therefore, we must be prepared, economically and financially, to confront this pandemic,” he said in an interview with Al-Arabiya TV.

The minister also said that the real impact of the pandemic will appear in the second quarter, and that the Kingdom will face a “very big revenue shock.”

Arab News reported that the Kingdom has earlier released economic support packages worth SAR180 billion (Dhs176 billion). However, he said it has already consumed around SAR1 trillion (Dhs977 billion) from its reserves over the past four years.

READ ALSO: Saudi Arabia confirms 1362 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 25,459

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

