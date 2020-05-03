Saudi to take “painful measures” to deal with the economic impact of COVID-19

President Duterte has slammed several local government units following reports that OFWs were declined entry back to their home provinces after they have rendered their 14-day quarantine from the facilities. Duterte stressed that the very act of refusing entry is not...
Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister said that the Kingdom would take strict and painful measures to deal with the economic impact of COVID-19, Arab News reported.
According to Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan, the Kingdom is keeping “all options” open to mitigate the economic challenges brought by the pandemic, adding that the world will never be the same when it is over.
He added that the Kingdom must sharply reduce budget expenditures to avoid increasing the cost of debt.
“We are currently reviewing a set of initiatives to support the economy, the private sector and the health sector. Revenues have declined dramatically and are expected to continue to decline over this year and possibly until the beginning of the next fiscal year. Therefore, we must be prepared, economically and financially, to confront this pandemic,” he said in an interview with Al-Arabiya TV.
The minister also said that the real impact of the pandemic will appear in the second quarter, and that the Kingdom will face a “very big revenue shock.”
Arab News reported that the Kingdom has earlier released economic support packages worth SAR180 billion (Dhs176 billion). However, he said it has already consumed around SAR1 trillion (Dhs977 billion) from its reserves over the past four years.
