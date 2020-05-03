Monday, May 4, 2020

May 03 20, 1:04 pm

Saudi Arabia confirms 1362 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 25,459

by | Global

May. 03, 20 | 1:04 pm

Saudi Arabia has confirmed 1,362 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 25,459.

According to the Ministry of Health, experts have earlier warned that the cases could reach 10,000 to 200,000 in the next few weeks if residents do not take the precautionary measures seriously. Today, Minister of Health Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said they are expecting the number to further rise in the coming days.

In addition, the number of deaths recorded from the virus now stands at 176 after seven new fatalities were announced.

This Ministry added that the total number of patients who have recovered from the disease, meanwhile, is now at 3,765.

They also noted that the number of cases will soar if a section of people in the country are not serious about following the orders of the government to alleviate the spread of the disease—such as staying at home, practicing social distancing, and observing proper hygiene.

In an interview with Saudi Press Agency, Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said that the increase in the number of cases depend on the cooperation of everyone in the Kingdom, noting that some members of the society are not dealing with the epidemic with “adequate seriousness.”

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

