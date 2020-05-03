Bahrain conducts over 19,000 disinfection operations against COVID-19

Bahrain has confirmed that it has carried out more than 19,000 disinfection operations from February 26 to May 1 as part of its precautionary measures against coronavirus disease (COVID-19), The Daily Tribune News of Bahrain reported.

According to the General Administration of Civil Defence, the kingdom has disinfected a total of 3,546 outlets, 623 virus isolation facilities, 651 buildings, 1,203 vehicles, and 2,763 other facilities. The authority has also conducted over 9,000 sterilization operations in government buildings.

READ ALSO: Bahrain turns public buses to mobile COVID-19 test units

The authority has also carried out nearly 300 disinfection courses for private institutions and civil society members, as well as trained over 3,000 people for the sterilization campaigns.

The General Administration of Civil Defence said that the measures had contributed greatly to the success of Bahrain in fighting COVID-19.

Bahrain currently has 3,284 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with eight deaths and 1,568 recoveries.

SEE ALSO: 3 convicted in Bahrain for violating COVID-19 regulations