Bahrain conducts over 19,000 disinfection operations against COVID-19

President Duterte has slammed several local government units following reports that OFWs were declined entry back to their home provinces after they have rendered their 14-day quarantine from the facilities. Duterte stressed that the very act of refusing entry is not...
PhilHealth responds: OFWs paid P1 billion, claimed P1.7 billion in 2019
The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) on Monday has responded to the increase in mandatory premium contributions for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) – a measure which was met by strong opposition from migrant workers. In a statement, the state...
OFWs in UAE stranded as PH temporarily restricts flights to and from the country
Filipinos based in the UAE who were supposed to fly back to Manila had their flights cancelled as the Philippines temporarily restricts flights to and from country to decongest its quarantine facilities. Presidential Peace Adviser and National Task Force (NTF) Against...
Bayanihan for Pinoys affected by COVID-19 brings UAE companies, volunteers together
In an inspiring act of kindness, various companies, organizations and volunteer groups in the UAE joined forces to provide aid to Dubai-based Filipinos affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Philippine Consul General to Dubai Paul Raymund Cortes thanked all those who have...
Bahrain has confirmed that it has carried out more than 19,000 disinfection operations from February 26 to May 1 as part of its precautionary measures against coronavirus disease (COVID-19), The Daily Tribune News of Bahrain reported.
According to the General Administration of Civil Defence, the kingdom has disinfected a total of 3,546 outlets, 623 virus isolation facilities, 651 buildings, 1,203 vehicles, and 2,763 other facilities. The authority has also conducted over 9,000 sterilization operations in government buildings.
READ ALSO: Bahrain turns public buses to mobile COVID-19 test units
The authority has also carried out nearly 300 disinfection courses for private institutions and civil society members, as well as trained over 3,000 people for the sterilization campaigns.
The General Administration of Civil Defence said that the measures had contributed greatly to the success of Bahrain in fighting COVID-19.
Bahrain currently has 3,284 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with eight deaths and 1,568 recoveries.
SEE ALSO: 3 convicted in Bahrain for violating COVID-19 regulations
