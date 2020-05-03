Monday, May 4, 2020

May 03 20, 1:46 pm

Bahrain conducts over 19,000 disinfection operations against COVID-19

May. 03, 20 | 1:46 pm

Bahrain has confirmed that it has carried out more than 19,000 disinfection operations from February 26 to May 1 as part of its precautionary measures against coronavirus disease (COVID-19), The Daily Tribune News of Bahrain reported.

According to the General Administration of Civil Defence, the kingdom has disinfected a total of 3,546 outlets, 623 virus isolation facilities, 651 buildings, 1,203 vehicles, and 2,763 other facilities. The authority has also conducted over 9,000 sterilization operations in government buildings.

READ ALSO: Bahrain turns public buses to mobile COVID-19 test units

The authority has also carried out nearly 300 disinfection courses for private institutions and civil society members, as well as trained over 3,000 people for the sterilization campaigns.

The General Administration of Civil Defence said that the measures had contributed greatly to the success of Bahrain in fighting COVID-19.

Bahrain currently has 3,284 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with eight deaths and 1,568 recoveries.

SEE ALSO: 3 convicted in Bahrain for violating COVID-19 regulations

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

