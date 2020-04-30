Bahrain confirms 92 new COVID-19 recoveries; total now at 1,455

Bahrain has reported 92 new COVID-19 recoveries, bringing the total number of patients discharged to 1,455, The Daily Tribune News of Bahrain reported.

According to the real time data released by Johns Hopkins University and Medicine, the Kingdom has 2,921and only eight fatalities. Almost half of the patients have now fully recovered after responding positively to treatment and medications.

The Kingdom also said that all but two of the active cases are now in stable condition.

The Ministry of Health has announced that a total of 121,706 across Bahrain have been tested for COVID-19.

Bahrain is considered one of the very few countries that have successfully flattened the curve for COVID-19, due to its massive testing initiative and stern social distancing measures.