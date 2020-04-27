Death sentence for minors abolished in Saudi

Saudi Arabia has announced that it will abolish death sentence for convicted minors, or those under the age of 18, Okaz Arabic daily reported.

According to President of the Human Rights Commission Awwad Alawwad, the new royal decree means that people who received a death sentence when they were minors will no longer undergo said execution, and will instead receive juvenile imprisonment of 10 years.

It also follows the decision of the Kingdom to end the practice of flogging as punishment for criminals.

It also follows the decision of the Kingdom to end the practice of flogging as punishment for criminals.

“The decree helps us in establishing a more modern penal code, and demonstrates the Kingdom’s commitment to following through on key reforms across all sectors of our country as part of Vision 2030, directly supervised by the Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman,” Okaz Arabic quoted the President as saying.

Alawwad added that this decision also reflects the Kingdom’s human rights reforms, as well as commitment to create a better quality of life for citizens and residents.

“We are confident that Saudi Arabia will live up to its objectives in creating a better quality of life for all of its citizens and residents as part of the continuous stream of reforms provided by Vision 2030, under the leadership of King Salman and the Crown Prince,” he said in an interview with Okaz Arabic.