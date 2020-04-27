Death sentence for minors abolished in Saudi

The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) stated that an additional 29,984 tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country has revealed 490 new cases in the country, bringing the total to 10,839. The number of new cases is lower than yesterday's...
UAE sends 20 tonnes of medical aid for Indonesia’s frontliners
The United Arab Emirates sent an aid plane on April 27 containing 20 metric tonnes of medical supplies to Indonesia to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. The aid will assist approximately 20,000 medical professionals as they work to contain...
WATCH: Abu Dhabi releases Emirati hand sanitizer brand for free
In line with the directives of the UAE leadership and the efforts of Abu Dhabi Government to fight the spread of the new corona virus, COVID -19, pandemic, the Central Testing Laboratory (CTL) of Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, QCC, has developed and...
Russia surpasses China’s record as it now has 87,147 COVID-19 cases
Russia has confirmed 6,198 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the country—its largest one-day surge yet—bringing the total number to 87,147. The country has also surpassed China’s confirmed cases—which now stand at 83,912—and is now the ninth country with the...
Saudi Arabia has announced that it will abolish death sentence for convicted minors, or those under the age of 18, Okaz Arabic daily reported.
According to President of the Human Rights Commission Awwad Alawwad, the new royal decree means that people who received a death sentence when they were minors will no longer undergo said execution, and will instead receive juvenile imprisonment of 10 years.
It also follows the decision of the Kingdom to end the practice of flogging as punishment for criminals.
He noted that the new decree also helps establish a more modern penal code and shows the Kingdom’s commitment to follow through on its key reforms as part of Saudi Vision 2030.
“The decree helps us in establishing a more modern penal code, and demonstrates the Kingdom’s commitment to following through on key reforms across all sectors of our country as part of Vision 2030, directly supervised by the Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman,” Okaz Arabic quoted the President as saying.
Alawwad added that this decision also reflects the Kingdom’s human rights reforms, as well as commitment to create a better quality of life for citizens and residents.
“We are confident that Saudi Arabia will live up to its objectives in creating a better quality of life for all of its citizens and residents as part of the continuous stream of reforms provided by Vision 2030, under the leadership of King Salman and the Crown Prince,” he said in an interview with Okaz Arabic.
