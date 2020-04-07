Bahrain confirms 31 new COVID-19 cases in Salmabad town

Bahrain has announced 31 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) among expats in Salmabad, The Daily Tribune News of Bahrain reported.

According to the Ministry of Health, the workers have been detected after a case was confirmed in their area. They have been transferred to isolation and are now being treated under all precautionary measures.

The ministry said that they adhered to the quarantine procedures, thus, no spread was reported among other expat communities in the area.

Meanwhile, a Bangladeshi expat tested positive for the disease after a random testing being done across Bahrain. Contact tracing from the said expat led to confirming 15 other COVID-19 cases in the same building where he lives.

There are now 756 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom, with four in critical condition and 458 having recovered from the disease. Bahrain has already tested a total of 47,684 residents as well.