Bahrain confirms 31 new COVID-19 cases in Salmabad town

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday said 594 overseas Filipinos contracted coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Three new deaths were reported in America and Europe raising the total number of fatalities to 68. Meanwhile, 362 of the total number of cases are...
PH Embassy in UAE warns Filipinos against rumors on social media about repatriation efforts
The Philippine Embassy in the UAE has issued a warning for Filipinos to be more vigilant against unscrupulous individuals, groups, and/or travel agencies spreading rumours on social media that they can help Filipinos be repatriated back to the Philippines. It...
400,000 OFWs on the brink of losing jobs, getting pay cuts due to COVID-19 pandemic
Economic and migration analysts project that around 300,000 to 400,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFW) will likely bear the brunt of global economic downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic and continued decline of oil prices. Ateneo Center for Economic Research and...
Pakistan’s COVID-19 cases now over 4,000
Pakistan has reported a total of 4,194 cases of the coronavirus disease as numbers continue to increase adjacent to the rise of tests done in the country. Authorities have also reported 467 patients who have fully recovered, with 60 deaths in total as of April 8....
Bahrain has announced 31 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) among expats in Salmabad, The Daily Tribune News of Bahrain reported.
According to the Ministry of Health, the workers have been detected after a case was confirmed in their area. They have been transferred to isolation and are now being treated under all precautionary measures.
The ministry said that they adhered to the quarantine procedures, thus, no spread was reported among other expat communities in the area.
Meanwhile, a Bangladeshi expat tested positive for the disease after a random testing being done across Bahrain. Contact tracing from the said expat led to confirming 15 other COVID-19 cases in the same building where he lives.
There are now 756 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom, with four in critical condition and 458 having recovered from the disease. Bahrain has already tested a total of 47,684 residents as well.
