Stern punishment awaits Public Health Law violators in Bahrain

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation decided to reduce the attendance of workers in the private sector establishments in the UAE to the minimum necessary for the conduct of work, so that the percentage of workers whose work requires being in the workplace...
INFOGRAPHICS: What you should know about the ‘National Disinfection Programme’
In light of the upcoming three-day 'National Disinfection Programme' Dubai Police has issued a reminder to the public about what to expect during the three-day sterilization drive. #UAE launches 'National Disinfection Programme' during the weekend #StayHome...
Manila International Airport to move all flights to Terminal 1
The Manila International Airport Authority or MIAA will be moving all flights to and from Manila to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1. The move is to reduce airport operations brought by the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 pandemic, The change in...
Dubai Police alerts residents with SMS message on restrictions on public movement, transport
Residents across Dubai received a national alert around 5:30 pm from the Dubai Police, advising them of the upcoming 'National Disinfection Programme' set to take place this evening, March 26. The message, that reads in Arabic and English, stated that all public modes...
Bahrain recently warned the public against violating any preventive measures implemented by the Kingdom, noting they will impose immediate and decisive action against perpetrators.
According to a report by The Daily Tribune News of Bahrain, the Kingdom’s Public Prosecution stressed that they will punish those who fail to follow the provisions of the Public Health Law or any measures they will set to protect the society—especially amid the threat of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The Kingdom has already implemented various regulations to curb the spread of the disease. Among them include banning public gatherings of more than five people in places including, but are not limited to, markets, public parks, and public beaches. In addition, authorities have also ordered a 14-day self-quarantine rule for suspected cases, persons under monitoring, and persons under observation.
Punishments for violators include imprisonment of no less than three months, and/or fine that range from Bhd1,000 to Bhd10,000.
Jobs
- JUNIOR MERCHANDISER UP TO 2K USD FOR AN E-COMMERCE (FASHION) COMPANY IN OMAN
Feb 27, 2020
- Senior Supervisor – CAD Draft Designer/BIM Manager
Feb 27, 2020
- Communications Engineer
Feb 27, 2020
- AWACS Radar System Engineer
Feb 27, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved