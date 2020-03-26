Stern punishment awaits Public Health Law violators in Bahrain

Bahrain recently warned the public against violating any preventive measures implemented by the Kingdom, noting they will impose immediate and decisive action against perpetrators.

According to a report by The Daily Tribune News of Bahrain, the Kingdom’s Public Prosecution stressed that they will punish those who fail to follow the provisions of the Public Health Law or any measures they will set to protect the society—especially amid the threat of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Kingdom has already implemented various regulations to curb the spread of the disease. Among them include banning public gatherings of more than five people in places including, but are not limited to, markets, public parks, and public beaches. In addition, authorities have also ordered a 14-day self-quarantine rule for suspected cases, persons under monitoring, and persons under observation.

Punishments for violators include imprisonment of no less than three months, and/or fine that range from Bhd1,000 to Bhd10,000.