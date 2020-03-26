Friday, March 27, 2020

Mar 26 20, 5:46 pm

Manila International Airport to move all flights to Terminal 1

Mar 26 2020

The Manila International Airport Authority or MIAA will be moving all flights to and from Manila to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.    The move is to reduce airport operations brought by the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 pandemic, The change in...

Stern punishment awaits Public Health Law violators in Bahrain

Global

Mar. 26, 20 | 5:46 pm

Bahrain recently warned the public against violating any preventive measures implemented by the Kingdom, noting they will impose immediate and decisive action against perpetrators.

 

According to a report by The Daily Tribune News of Bahrain, the Kingdom’s Public Prosecution stressed that they will punish those who fail to follow the provisions of the Public Health Law or any measures they will set to protect the society—especially amid the threat of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

 

The Kingdom has already implemented various regulations to curb the spread of the disease. Among them include banning public gatherings of more than five people in places including, but are not limited to, markets, public parks, and public beaches. In addition, authorities have also ordered a 14-day self-quarantine rule for suspected cases, persons under monitoring, and persons under observation.

 

Punishments for violators include imprisonment of no less than three months, and/or fine that range from Bhd1,000 to Bhd10,000.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

Close