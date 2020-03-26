Saudi imposes 5-year jail, SR3 million fine for posting curfew violation videos

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation decided to reduce the attendance of workers in the private sector establishments in the UAE to the minimum necessary for the conduct of work, so that the percentage of workers whose work requires being in the workplace...
INFOGRAPHICS: What you should know about the ‘National Disinfection Programme’
In light of the upcoming three-day 'National Disinfection Programme' Dubai Police has issued a reminder to the public about what to expect during the three-day sterilization drive. #UAE launches 'National Disinfection Programme' during the weekend #StayHome...
Manila International Airport to move all flights to Terminal 1
The Manila International Airport Authority or MIAA will be moving all flights to and from Manila to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1. The move is to reduce airport operations brought by the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 pandemic, The change in...
Dubai Police alerts residents with SMS message on restrictions on public movement, transport
Residents across Dubai received a national alert around 5:30 pm from the Dubai Police, advising them of the upcoming 'National Disinfection Programme' set to take place this evening, March 26. The message, that reads in Arabic and English, stated that all public modes...
Saudi Arabia warned residents and citizens against posting video clips that show or incite violation of curfew protocols, announcing that such individuals will face stern punishment.
In a report by Saudi Gazette, the Kingdom’s Public Prosecution said that publishing violations of curfew is a grave crime and is against the Article Six of the Information Crime Prevention Law
The Public Prosecution said in a statement that perpetrators will be sentenced to five years of imprisonment and a fine of SR3 million.
“This is a grave crime that requires arrest and the perpetrator will be awarded with a jail term for five years and a fine of SR3 million in accordance with Article Six of the Information Crime Prevention Law,” the Public Prosecution said in a statement.
The prosecution also encouraged residents to report if they know people who do such actions and assured that they will not be held accountable for their tip-off.
This announcement was made amid several citizens who are arrested for posting videos wherein they claim or show that they defy the curfew regulations by the Kingdom.
One Saudi woman was arrested for posting a clip tha shows her talking about non-compliance of the royal curfew order.
Two citizens, along with a foreigner of Arab origin, were also arrested in Al-Jouf region for posting a video that showed them driving around town past curfew hours—suggesting defiance of the lockdown order. The three of them were also shown mocking and photographing security men while on duty.
In addition, another man was arrested after posting videos of empty shelves in a supermarket—suggesting that there is panic buying a food crisis in the region. After further investigation, however, authorities said they learned that the empty shelves were created for the purpose of expansion and that the video presented a twisted reality for the netizens.
Jobs
- JUNIOR MERCHANDISER UP TO 2K USD FOR AN E-COMMERCE (FASHION) COMPANY IN OMAN
Feb 27, 2020
- Senior Supervisor – CAD Draft Designer/BIM Manager
Feb 27, 2020
- Communications Engineer
Feb 27, 2020
- AWACS Radar System Engineer
Feb 27, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved