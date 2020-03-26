Saudi imposes 5-year jail, SR3 million fine for posting curfew violation videos

Saudi Arabia warned residents and citizens against posting video clips that show or incite violation of curfew protocols, announcing that such individuals will face stern punishment.

In a report by Saudi Gazette, the Kingdom’s Public Prosecution said that publishing violations of curfew is a grave crime and is against the Article Six of the Information Crime Prevention Law

“This is a grave crime that requires arrest and the perpetrator will be awarded with a jail term for five years and a fine of SR3 million in accordance with Article Six of the Information Crime Prevention Law,” the Public Prosecution said in a statement.

The prosecution also encouraged residents to report if they know people who do such actions and assured that they will not be held accountable for their tip-off.

This announcement was made amid several citizens who are arrested for posting videos wherein they claim or show that they defy the curfew regulations by the Kingdom.

One Saudi woman was arrested for posting a clip tha shows her talking about non-compliance of the royal curfew order.

Two citizens, along with a foreigner of Arab origin, were also arrested in Al-Jouf region for posting a video that showed them driving around town past curfew hours—suggesting defiance of the lockdown order. The three of them were also shown mocking and photographing security men while on duty.

In addition, another man was arrested after posting videos of empty shelves in a supermarket—suggesting that there is panic buying a food crisis in the region. After further investigation, however, authorities said they learned that the empty shelves were created for the purpose of expansion and that the video presented a twisted reality for the netizens.