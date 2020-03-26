Friday, March 27, 2020

Mar 26 20, 5:42 pm

Manila International Airport to move all flights to Terminal 1

Mar 26 2020

The Manila International Airport Authority or MIAA will be moving all flights to and from Manila to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.    The move is to reduce airport operations brought by the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 pandemic, The change in...

Share13
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
13 Shares

4.3 million medical masks seized in a storage facility in Saudi 

by | Global

Mar. 26, 20 | 5:42 pm

Saudi officials have confiscated 4.3 million masks being stockpiled at a storage facility in Jeddah, claiming the facility violated commercial regulations Arab News reported.

 

The masks, according to the Ministry of Commerce, have been stockpiled with the intention of selling them without following protocol.

 

A team from the ministry said the demand for surgical masks is rising and that the facility has tried to take advantage of it by planning to sell it even without proper authorization from Saudi Food & Drug Authority.

 

In addition, the ministry added that the facility did not disclose the quantity of masks they were keeping, another violation in the law relating to Commercial Register.

 

The ministry posted the seizing operation on Twitter, and assured that they will impose penalty for those responsible for the said hoarding. They added that the masks will be redistributed to authorized commercial markets.

 

Saudi Arabia has once again warned importers stockpiling goods with the intention of selling them at higher prices, advising them that these items must be distributed to authorized marketplaces and in coordination with the authorities.

 

Jobs

Latest News

The Filipino Times launches e-Newspaper, Telegram group

The Filipino Times launches e-Newspaper, Telegram group

Mar 26, 2020

The Filipino Times has officially launched two new online platforms in the publication's headstrong commitment to deliver the news and latest updates for Filipinos across the world. The Filipino Times e-Newspaper is the digitized, compact, downloadable, and...

Manila International Airport to move all flights to Terminal 1

Manila International Airport to move all flights to Terminal 1

Mar 26, 2020

The Manila International Airport Authority or MIAA will be moving all flights to and from Manila to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.    The move is to reduce airport operations brought by the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 pandemic, The change in...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in Global
Saudi imposes 5-year jail, SR3 million fine for posting curfew violation videos
Published On  March 26, 2020
Saudi confirms second death from, 133 new cases of COVID-19
Published On  March 25, 2020
Filipinos called ‘corona’ in Libya
Published On  March 24, 2020
Close