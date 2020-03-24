Filipinos called ‘corona’ in Libya

Dubai Media Office released a video of Majid Al Futtaim on March 25 amid the government’s order to temporarily close down public establishments to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The video shows the malls of Majid Al Futtaim empty, with a...
Dubai Economy mandates work-from-home for private sector
Employees in the private sector in Dubai will soon be working from home following a directive from the Dubai Economy to have 80% of company employees doing remote work until Thursday, April 9. The move is in line with the UAE government's steps for preventive measures...
Carrefour prohibits children, restricts shoppers to 1 member per family only
Retail and supermarket brand Carrefour has announced new shopping restrictions for its customers. In an announcement, the supermarket said that it will restrict shoppers to one member per family only, while children will be prohibited from entering their premises....
COVID-19 FAQs in UAE
The UAE government has taken swift actions ahead of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) being declared as a global pandemic, making the country more than able to support the needs of the nation and all its residents. In fact, the UAE is now the global leader in terms...
Filipinos in Libya are being called “corona,” apparently in jest. But the Philippine Embassy in Tripoli is not laughing.
“The coronavirus disease is no joke. You may think that pointing at a Filipino because he is Asian and shouting corona is a laughing matter. It is not. Anyone can be carrying the virus. It could be any person next to you. It could be you, yourself,” the Embassy said in its Twitter.
War-torn Libya, which is officially on ceasefire, has not yet recorded any report of a confirmed coronavirus case. However, there are reports that the forces of Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar continue to attack the capital.
Despite the civil war, more than a thousand Filipinos remain in Libya.
The Embassy reminded the Libyan public that many of these Filipinos are nurses, who, despite the danger from the war, chose to remain in Libya.
Now, these Filipino nurses are waging another war in Libya—COVID-19.
“The next time you see a Filipino, please think twice before you point at her and shout corona. That Filipino could be a medical worker who chose to stay in Libya and risk her life to help doctors and heal you not just from bombs and bullet but also from the coronavirus,” the Embassy added.
@PhinLibya concerned over incidents where Filipinos in #Tripoli and other parts of #Libya are accused by some locals of being coronavirus carriers. Among those harassed are nurses who have been treating the sick and wounded. We seek the help of authorities. They must step in. pic.twitter.com/zjYjSc0shm
— Elmer G Cato (@elmer_cato) March 23, 2020
Last month, Philippine chargé d’affaires Elmer Cato deplored a Libyan online publication which posted the identity, including passport details, of a Filipino oil platform worker while still being tested coronavirus. It turned out that the Filipino oil worker who traveled to the United Arab Emirates and Malta tested negative for the virus.
READ ALSO: . https://filipinotimes.net/global-news/2020/03/09/filipinos-jordan-advised-ignore-corona-taunts-non-filipinos/
Jobs
- JUNIOR MERCHANDISER UP TO 2K USD FOR AN E-COMMERCE (FASHION) COMPANY IN OMAN
Feb 27, 2020
- Senior Supervisor – CAD Draft Designer/BIM Manager
Feb 27, 2020
- Communications Engineer
Feb 27, 2020
- AWACS Radar System Engineer
Feb 27, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved