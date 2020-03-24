Filipinos called ‘corona’ in Libya

Filipinos in Libya are being called “corona,” apparently in jest. But the Philippine Embassy in Tripoli is not laughing.

“The coronavirus disease is no joke. You may think that pointing at a Filipino because he is Asian and shouting corona is a laughing matter. It is not. Anyone can be carrying the virus. It could be any person next to you. It could be you, yourself,” the Embassy said in its Twitter.

War-torn Libya, which is officially on ceasefire, has not yet recorded any report of a confirmed coronavirus case. However, there are reports that the forces of Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar continue to attack the capital.

Despite the civil war, more than a thousand Filipinos remain in Libya.

The Embassy reminded the Libyan public that many of these Filipinos are nurses, who, despite the danger from the war, chose to remain in Libya.

Now, these Filipino nurses are waging another war in Libya—COVID-19.

“The next time you see a Filipino, please think twice before you point at her and shout corona. That Filipino could be a medical worker who chose to stay in Libya and risk her life to help doctors and heal you not just from bombs and bullet but also from the coronavirus,” the Embassy added.

Last month, Philippine chargé d’affaires Elmer Cato deplored a Libyan online publication which posted the identity, including passport details, of a Filipino oil platform worker while still being tested coronavirus. It turned out that the Filipino oil worker who traveled to the United Arab Emirates and Malta tested negative for the virus.

