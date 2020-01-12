Monday, January 13, 2020

Jan 12 20, 11:13 am

Public urged to take note of disastrous volcanic eruption effects

Jan 12 2020

Following the eruption of Taal Volcano on January 12, the public is urged to remain cautious and take note of the possible effects that can affect them in the following days. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has raised Alert Level...

BREAKING: Palace urges companies to suspend Monday work

Jan 12 2020

Malacañang has urged private companies to suspend Monday work in the National Capital Region, Calabarzon and Region 3 as Taal Volcano is now on Alert Level 4. The midnight announcement came after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued an...

Bahrain trains doctors to do sign language

by | Global

Jan. 12, 20 | 11:13 am

Bahrain has organized workshops in the Kingdom that will train doctors in sign language, helping them better communicate with deaf patients and getting them the appropriate treatment plan, The Daily Tribune News of Bahrain reported.

The workshop, held in Juffair, was organized by the Bahrain Medical Society (BMS). It highlighted the importance of learning sign language for medical practitioners, as data shows that over 8,000 people in the Kingdom are deaf.

According to the society’s committee chair Dr. Nezar Bukamal, it is important for doctors to make every effort possible to serve the needs of everyone in every segment in the community—including persons of determination.

“It is our moral and humanitarian duty as doctors to make every effort to improve serving he patients, including patients with special needs,” The Daily Tribune News of Bahrain quoted the chairman as saying.

