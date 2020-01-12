Bahrain trains doctors to do sign language

Bahrain has organized workshops in the Kingdom that will train doctors in sign language, helping them better communicate with deaf patients and getting them the appropriate treatment plan, The Daily Tribune News of Bahrain reported.

The workshop, held in Juffair, was organized by the Bahrain Medical Society (BMS). It highlighted the importance of learning sign language for medical practitioners, as data shows that over 8,000 people in the Kingdom are deaf.

According to the society’s committee chair Dr. Nezar Bukamal, it is important for doctors to make every effort possible to serve the needs of everyone in every segment in the community—including persons of determination.

“It is our moral and humanitarian duty as doctors to make every effort to improve serving he patients, including patients with special needs,” The Daily Tribune News of Bahrain quoted the chairman as saying.