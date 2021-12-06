FoodTFT Reach

Use the new feature on McDonald‘s App called ‘Order Ahead’ to skip queues!

If you’re craving for that delicious McDonald’s meal – you no longer have to wait in line when you arrive at the restaurant!

McDonald’s newest feature on their app ‘Order Ahead’, now allows you to pay in advance and order your favorite McDonald’s meals ahead of time!

With this new feature, you can pick-up your order as soon as you arrive without having to wait for it.

Paano ba ito gamitin? Simple lang!

Just download McDonald’s App via the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store to order your favorite McDonald’s meals through the new and innovative ‘Order Ahead’ service.

Once you select your order and pay for it, all you need to do is to go to your selected restaurant and pick up your order.

This convenient service is available for Drive-Thru, Pickup, and Dine in, customers can now order ahead and have their orders prepared for them ahead of time.

Instant rewards ba kamo? Join ka dito! 

What’s even better is that this service has been integrated in McDonald’s Rewards program!

This integrated feature helps customers collect reward points and enjoy great offers on the McDonald’s Application.

