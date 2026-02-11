FinanceLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Pag-IBIG members’ savings surge 21% to record ₱160.41B in 2025; MP2 Savings hit ₱83.51B

Pag-IBIG Fund members collectively saved a record ₱160.41 billion in 2025, marking a 21% increase from the previous year and the highest amount ever recorded in the agency’s history.

The agency said the milestone was driven largely by the continued growth of voluntary savings, particularly under its Modified Pag-IBIG II (MP2) Savings Program.

“Once again, our strong collections reflect the trust and confidence our members place in Pag-IBIG’s savings programs,” said Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling, who also chairs the Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees. “With ₱27.61 billion more savings collected in 2025 compared to the previous year, Pag-IBIG Fund’s solid financial position enables us to continue offering low-interest rates and to support the financing requirements of the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.”

Of the total savings collected in 2025, mandatory monthly contributions amounted to ₱66.80 billion. Notably, voluntary savings – funds saved by members with the agency that are over and above their required contributions – accounted for the larger share of total collections.

“Our members are saving more voluntarily, to the point that voluntary savings have already surpassed mandatory contributions,” said Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta. “Voluntary savings reached ₱93.60 billion, or 58% of our total savings collections. This is very encouraging because it shows that the culture of saving for the future remains strong among Pag-IBIG members.”

Acosta noted that members’ additional monthly contributions reached ₱10.09 billion, as more members opted to save above the required ₱200 monthly contribution. She attributed this to members’ growing appreciation of saving with Pag-IBIG Fund, supported by its consistent track record of competitive annual dividend rates.

She added that this same confidence continued to drive strong MP2 Savings participation, with collections reaching ₱83.51 billion for the year, making it the primary driver of voluntary savings growth.

“We are very pleased that MP2 Savings continues to encourage more Filipino workers to set aside money for their future,” Acosta said. “Through this program, we have helped our members appreciate the value of disciplined saving by offering a secure and rewarding savings option aligned with their short-term goals. In fact, a number of our MP2 savers, particularly retirees and pensioners, now call themselves ‘LODI,’ or ‘Living on Dividends,’ as they use their annual returns to help cover daily expenses. Our members can be assured that we will continue to manage their savings prudently and strive to provide the highest possible returns. That is Lingkod Pag-IBIG at work.”

