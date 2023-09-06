PH, UAE to continue free trade talks 

The Philippines and the United Arab Emirates will continue discussions on the free trade agreement with both sides assuring that they will be committed to strengthening trade and investments.

Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual met with UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi on the sidelines of the 23rd ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) Council Meeting in Indonesia last September 3.

“During the meeting, both sides acknowledged the need to further enhance Philippines-UAE bilateral trade, investments, and economic cooperation,” the Trade Department said in a statement.

“Further, both trade ministers discussed exploring possible investments and cooperation in areas like renewable energy, research and development, and skills development,” the agency added.

Trade Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo said that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) and the implementation of the Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (IPPA) were discussed during the meeting.

The government said that the UAE is a good market for the Philippines’ halal-related products, tropical fruits, and garments, as well as high-end, finished consumer goods like luxury watches, belts, and other leather products.