OFW, grateful for financial literacy gained through PPIE; greets TFT for its 9th anniversary

Dubai-based Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) James Gempis has been a consistent attendee of the Philippine Property and Investments Expo or PPIE organized by The Filipino Times (TFT).

As TFT celebrates its 9th Anniversary, James looks back as to how PPIE helped him gain financial literacy throughout these years. He shared that he has been attending the event since 2014.

“In general, PPIE is an avenue for all OFWs to get an idea about property investment. If you are not ready yet to invest, this is a better way to prepare and ask guidance from the experts. However, if you have the means or money to invest, you can choose from different brands such as SMDC, Ayala Land, Double Dragon and etc,” said James in an interview with TFT.

James considers proper managing and investing of money as the most valuable lesson he gained from attending PPIE.

“I think my biggest takeaway in attending the past PPIE events is the financial literacy. Aside from property exhibition, they offer education fora to help fellow OFWs to be equipped with knowledge in choosing the best investment,” shared James.

When asked how PPIE changed his view on investment, James kiddingly said that unlike investing on unreturned feelings, at least by attending the event, return of investment is ensured through the financial knowledge gained.

“It made me realize that investing for our future is one of the best things we can do with our hard-earned money. Instead na mag-invest tayo sa feelings na hindi nasusuklian, why not mag-invest na property, di ba? May value na, may ROI pa! San ka pa?,” said James.

James is one of the many Filipinos celebrating with TFT on its 9th year in the business.