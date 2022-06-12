FinanceLatest NewsNewsTFT News

OFW, grateful for financial literacy gained through PPIE; greets TFT for its 9th anniversary

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar7 mins ago

Dubai-based Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) James Gempis has been a consistent attendee of the Philippine Property and Investments Expo or PPIE organized by The Filipino Times (TFT).

As TFT celebrates its 9th Anniversary, James looks back as to how PPIE helped him gain financial literacy throughout these years. He shared that he has been attending the event since 2014.

“In general, PPIE is an avenue for all OFWs to get an idea about property investment. If you are not ready yet to invest, this is a better way to prepare and ask guidance from the experts. However, if you have the means or money to invest, you can choose from different brands such as SMDC, Ayala Land, Double Dragon and etc,” said James in an interview with TFT.

James considers proper managing and investing of money as the most valuable lesson he gained from attending PPIE.

“I think my biggest takeaway in attending the past PPIE events is the financial literacy. Aside from property exhibition, they offer education fora to help fellow OFWs to be equipped with knowledge in choosing the best investment,” shared James.

When asked how PPIE changed his view on investment, James kiddingly said that unlike investing on unreturned feelings, at least by attending the event, return of investment is ensured through the financial knowledge gained.

“It made me realize that investing for our future is one of the best things we can do with our hard-earned money. Instead na mag-invest tayo sa feelings na hindi nasusuklian, why not mag-invest na property, di ba? May value na, may ROI pa! San ka pa?,” said James.

James is one of the many Filipinos celebrating with TFT on its 9th year in the business.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar7 mins ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2022 06 12 at 8.53.16 PM

LOOK: Filipinos attend Thanksgiving Mass in Barong and Filipiñana in celebration of 12th Philippine Independence Day

2 hours ago
Delfin Lorenzana

Lorenzana’s condition stable after fainting during Independence Day event

7 hours ago
Shane Tormes Miss Global 2022 crown

Shane Tormes from Philippines bags Miss Global 2022 crown

7 hours ago
TFT NPM team

Filipina business leader lauds tireless efforts of OFWs as modern-day heroes for 124th PH Independence Day

8 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button