From dishwasher to Demi Chef de Partie: How a deaf chef conquered Dubai’s kitchens

The clatter of pans and the aroma of sizzling sauces filled the kitchen at a bustling restaurant in Dubai. Amid the organized chaos, a Filipino chef moved with precision, communicating not with words but with hand gestures, written notes, and sheer determination.

Jesus Miguel Sto. Domingo, called as Chef JM by his friends and colleagues, is one of the first deaf individuals to be hired in Dubai’s competitive culinary industry—a trailblazer in every sense.

“I saw the board bulletin. I tried to apply abroad because I wanted to embark on my first experience abroad in the UAE. The company was the first to hire a Deaf person,” Chef JM recalled how he became an OFW.

From Dishwasher to Demi Chef de Partie

Chef JM’s journey did not start in five-star luxury. Back home in the Philippines, he had no formal training. His first overseas job was at a popular pancake restaurant, where he started at the absolute bottom.

“I continued learning and observing every step in the kitchen here in Dubai—starting with dishwashing, then moving to the hot section, sometimes the cold section, and the central production unit,” he shared. From entry-level kitchen crew positions in various restaurants, he gradually climbed the ladder, mastering hot, cold, butchery, and stock sections.

The decisive leap came when he was hired by a renowned hospitality company in Dubai. His diligence and comprehensive kitchen knowledge earned him a significant promotion.

“My first kitchen job [in the company] was Demi Chef de Partie,” Chef JM explained. “The Executive Chef recommended it. I didn’t even know what this position was!”

He was placed on the crucial Sauce Team, a role that demanded he master intricate recipes and understand the chasm between fast-food prep and professional, high-end culinary arts.

The unspoken challenge

Chef JM’s determination was constantly tested by the demands of communication. For the longest time, typing on a mobile phone was his primary, cumbersome lifeline to his colleagues in the fast-paced environment.

“I sometimes asked them what the menu name was. They are sometimes overwhelmed. They didn’t write it on paper or type it on the mobile. They sometimes spoke so fast. I couldn’t read their lips. I was frustrated,” he admitted, acknowledging that not all of his co-workers understood or knew how to navigate deaf culture.

Yet, his passion and support system served as his engine. He refused to give up, focusing on his strong visual and hands-on skills. He observed every process, every step, ensuring he could keep pace, even when urgent orders slammed the pass.

His family and friends have been pillars of encouragement, constantly cheering him on to pursue his dreams.

“My passion is learning to cook and bake. I rely on my visual and hands-on skills to master these crafts. Through my work, I want to prove that deaf people can excel without needing a voice or hearing. Whether as chefs or in other positions, deaf individuals have the skills and talents to succeed,” he said.

Bagong bayani ng mundo

Chef JM’s quiet success resonated far beyond his kitchen. His accomplishments were officially recognized by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) during the OFW Serbisyo Caravan held in August at the Dubai World Trade Center.

The award, he believes, is not just personal; it is a profound message: that deaf OFWs deserve to be admired and respected for their skills, personality, and contributions—just like any other worker.

Chef JM acknowledges that companies face challenges accommodating People of Determination and the Deaf, especially in the hiring process, but he insists that success in the field requires strengthening communication.

“The deaf can use their skills — it’s amazing, whether abroad or in the Philippines. I believe the deaf community continues to prove its talents and abilities, which should never be looked down upon.”

In a world often defined by language and sound, Chef JM stands as proof that determination, skill, and passion transcend all barriers. In every perfectly prepared dish and every perfectly sauced plate, he tells a story not just of culinary excellence, but of extraordinary courage, resilience, and inspiration for the deaf community and OFWs worldwide.