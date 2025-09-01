FeatureLatest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE-based Filipino creatives takes center stage at Sulyap 2.0

Filipino creativity took center stage at the Theatre of Digital Art in Dubai on 31 August 2025, as Sulyap 2.0: Padayon sa Kapuluan ng Pangarap (Onward Through the Archipelago of Dreams) brought the sights, sounds, and stories of the Philippines to life.

Organized by TRIBE, a subcommittee of the Philippine Business Council Dubai & Northern Emirates, and co-created by 63Kolektib in partnership with the Emirates Literature Foundation (ELF) and Theatre of Digital Art (TODA), the second edition offered audiences a richer, more immersive celebration of Filipino talent through theatre, dance, music, and visual arts.

A cultural voyage on stage

This year’s show took audiences on a journey across an imagined chain of islands, each telling a unique story of the Filipino spirit. Performances blended music, dance, and visual art, creating a vivid portrait of the Philippines’ traditions and dreams.

Sulyap 2.0 featured a captivating theatre performance by 63Kolektib, vibrant cultural dances by United Filipino Culture & Arts, soulful vocal performances from Dubai Vocal Ensemble, and a striking key visuals by Baybayin script artist Gino Banola, creating a stage experience that was both dynamic and deeply cultural.

Community and collaboration

Sulyap 2.0 was made possible through the support and collaboration of a vibrant network of partners, venues, and volunteers who helped bring the performances to life.

“For TRIBE, Sulyap 2.0 is more than a performance, it is a celebration and sharing of Filipino culture with the UAE’s diverse community. By creating platforms like this, we hope to inspire more collaborations and opportunities that highlight the creativity and talent of Filipinos in the global stage,” TRIBE President, Bethoven Filomeno said.

Sulyap 2.0 stands as a testament to the Filipino community’s creativity, resilience, and spirit of collaboration, echoing the cultural ties that continue to flourish between the Philippines and the UAE.

“Congratulations to TRIBE and 63Kolektib. You are now the new torchbearers of Philippine culture all over the UAE and to a global audience. Thank you for this glimpse. But more than a glimpse, you invited us to dive deeper, to look at our roots once again and attach ourselves to our country, especially for those in the second and third generations here. I hope you continue to carry the torch, burn brighter, and shine the light for all Filipinos in the UAE,” Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver said.

Sulyap 2.0 showcased the talent and creativity of UAE-based Filipino artists. With this edition, TRIBE continues to open doors for cultural exchange, inspiring new opportunities for the global community to experience and celebrate the richness of Filipino art and heritage.

