Healing Hands, Caring Hearts: The inspiring story of a nurse couple dedicated to service and giving back

In a world where compassion and dedication often collide, an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) nurse couple is making a big difference beyond their demanding hospital duties in the Kingdom of Bahrain. They found common ground and a common mission to make a difference.

Meet Gilbert and Rachelle Salacup, a power couple whose journey in healthcare goes beyond the hospital walls. Together they’ve made their lives work to give back to their families and community. With hearts full of empathy and a love for healing they have touched so many lives, showing that nursing is not just about the care they give, but the love they can share with those they serve.

In healthcare’s rigorous realm, Gilbert and Rachelle Salacup found out not just colleagues, but a kindred spirit, a companion, and a love that mended each other – and continues to inspire those around them. Their story encourages us all to remember that amidst the most challenging circumstances, human connection and genuine compassion can flourish and bring healing and hope to a world desperately in need of both.

Driven by a deep sense of community and a desire to give back, this dedicated Filipino nurse couple divides the responsibilities of raising two kids with the challenges of living abroad, together, they have forged a partnership founded on love and mutual respect. Beyond their demanding roles, they have committed themselves to mentoring aspiring nurses, sharing their skills and enthusiasm to inspire the next generation of healthcare professionals.

According to Julius Jude P. Mamaclay, the president of the Philippine Nurses Association of Bahrain (PNAB), Gilbert and Rachelle are one of the founding pillars of PNAB. ‘’Their contributions to the organization were so immense, especially with the Special Professional Licensure Board Examinations (SPLBE) for nurses which started in 2016.”

Approximately 100 Registered Nurses passed the SPLBE because of their assistance in the Nursing review. Their role as mentors indeed instrumental in enabling these individuals to reach their licensure objectives.

The SPLBE primary objective is to benefit qualified OFWs by providing them with accessible opportunities to obtain or renew their professional licenses.

Joyce Magdalena G. Bagang, 37 years old of Remedios, Lubao, Pampanga is the top 2 in the Nursing SPLBE last year. She took the licensure examination last year under the mentorship of Gilbert and Rachelle.

“I could not have achieved this goal without the help of our lecturers. Mr. Gilbert Salacup and Mrs. Rachelle Salacup who have been exceptional mentors throughout my review journey.” Joyce said. “Mr. Gilbert Salacup has played an instrumental role in our success story. He has made a significant impact on students’ lives, motivating us to strive for excellence.”

As one of his former students, Joyce was truly grateful for the time and effort he dedicated in teaching them. “He implemented diverse learning methods that facilitated our understanding of complex subjects, particularly in Medical and Surgical topics.”

Successfully passing the board examination demands significant strength and courage, marking a remarkable achievement for an OFW. This journey has been particularly challenging, necessitating resilience, determination, hard work, and unwavering commitment. It is undoubtedly a substantial challenge. Furthermore, obtaining your license will indeed unlock numerous career advancement opportunities.

Both Gilbert and Rachelle’s contributions have been pivotal in enhancing the learning experience of nursing students over the years.

Brought by love and common purpose

Gilbert and Rachelle were raised in families that nurtured hard work and determination. But notwithstanding being brought up in very different households, they did share one common thread: a profound dedication to assisting others. Their stories interlock perfectly and show how the values they cherished influenced their trajectories.

They met for the first time at St. Ferdinand College, College of Health and Sciences, Ilagan, Isabela where they began their first steps toward a career that would come to define their lives. Their shared commitment to helping others became a cornerstone of their budding friendship.

Their shared passion for nursing not only brought them together but also strengthened their bond. Frequently, they would work jointly on community-service projects, each contributing their special skills to build or enhance a better environment.

Upon graduation in 2007 and passing the June 2007 Nurse Licensure Examination, they immediately became a practicing nurse as a volunteer in a small hospital in their province. In addition, Gilbert worked as a volunteer first aid and Basic Life Support (BLS) instructor in a non-government organization during the day while working as a nurse at night.

The careers of Gilbert and Rachelle took turns that were both surprising and rewarding. Immediately after graduation, Gilbert landed his first job as an Operating Room Nurse in a small hospital, where he honed his skills and developed a deep appreciation for surgical care. His dedication and expertise eventually led him to become a Clinical Instructor and lecturer at his alma mater, where he could inspire the next generation of nurses.

Meanwhile, Rachelle made a bold decision to relocate to Bahrain in 2008 and started her career as a Staff Nurse. The excitement of working in a new country presented its own set of challenges, to which she quickly adapted and soon found her niche in the health system. She took that opportunity with both hands and rose through the ranks at different healthcare facilities, a step that allowed expanding both her knowledge base and her skill set.

This became stronger and more supportive, urging each other on and reminding themselves of the commitment they had made not only for each other but to their patients and to the greater good as they worked their way up through their respective paths. Both hit times of burnout and stress, which is not unusual in the high-pressure field of nursing.

It was a courageous move for Gilbert to seek employment overseas, as it was prompted by the demand to keep in step with the education dynamics of nursing schools. Following a huge drop in admissions in nursing schools, he sought alternative prospects that would not only advance his career but also enable him to make an efficient contribution in his field. This encouraged him to pursue the chance of working as an ICU nurse at Sirt IBN Sina Teaching Hospital in Libya.

Rachelle, who was simultaneously striving to advance her career, faced her own set of challenges yet remained resolute in her commitment to achieving excellence. Each new role she took on not only brought her more competencies but also deepened her passion for nursing, displaying her ability to adjust and be successful in all kinds of environments.

In 2014, Gilbert transferred from Libya to Bahrain, where he became Student Welfare Officer at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) Medical University Bahrain.

Meanwhile, Rachelle achieved her dream career at Bahrain Petroleum Company (BAPCO) Awali Hospital as a Senior Staff Nurse in a Medical-Surgical Ward, subsequently being promoted to the position of Infection Control Supervisor.

Rachelle introduced him to the PNAB, a then-emerging group. It was then that they discovered their common purpose in developing under board nurses and offering a supporting hand to Filipino communities in need of their services. They struggled together and made achievements, motivated by their sympathy and eagerness to create a positive impact in people’s lives.

After a year, a wedding was held on February 26, 2015, at Sacred Heart Church, marked by love and celebration, a testament to the couple’s bond. One of the sponsors, Dinah Sta. Ana, of Pinay Ikaw NA (PIN) was beamed with pride as she witnessed the exchange of vows highlighting the importance of love and service to community, making the day even more memorable for everyone present.

Gilbert appreciated the day when he was honored by the Philippine Embassy as one of the outstanding leaders in Bahrain on June 12, 2018. This recognition served as a powerful affirmation of his dedication to fostering a robust community.

His journey experienced a significant advancement when he was featured in an article titled “Laying the Foundation for Future Nurses,” published in the issue from July 18 to 24, 2019, which inspired him to engage more deeply in his advocacy efforts. Additionally, his inclusion in the book “100 Influential Filipinos in the Islamic States of the Gulf Region: A River of Tears in the Valley of Triumph,” released in June 2021, serves as a testament to the profound impact he and his wife have had on numerous live

Gilbert was formally appointed on February 9, 2024, as a review lecturer and mentor for the Philippine Nursing Licensure Examination (SPLBE) in the Middle East, particularly in Bahrain. This recognition, awarded at the Philippine Embassy, reinforced his resolve to empower aspiring nurses. Subsequently, on September 20, 2024, Gilbert’s impact in the healthcare sector was acknowledged when he was included in The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East. This esteemed accolade, presented at a prominent event in Dubai, UAE, highlighted his dedication to excellence and significant contributions to the nursing community.

His commitment to nursing excellence was further exemplified on December 27, 2024, when he received the prestigious PNAB Nightingale Award from the Philippines Nurses Association Bahrain Chapter. Additionally, he was honored with four more awards that inspire him to continue excelling in the nursing profession:

1. 10 Years Nursing Service Award – Acknowledging his extensive dedication and service within the nursing field.

2. Plaque of Appreciation for Outstanding Dedication and Commitment as a Review Lecturer and Mentor for the Philippine Nursing Licensure Examination (PSLBE) – Bestowed in June 2024 for his influential role in developing future nurses.

3. Plaque of Appreciation for Contribution to the Organization’s Success – Recognizing his substantial impact on the achievements of the organization he is affiliated with.

4. Certificate of Recognition for Outstanding Achievement – Honored as one of The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Award for 2024, underscoring his excellence and influence in the healthcare sector.

These accolades not only commemorate his accomplishments but also serve as a source of motivation for his ongoing growth and pursuit of excellence in nursing. Meanwhile, Rachelle’s professional journey in nursing stands as a remarkable testament to excellence, commitment, and leadership, as she serves as both a Senior Staff Nurse and Infection Control specialist.

Rachelle’s career in nursing exemplifies exceptional dedication, leadership, and excellence. As a Senior Staff Nurse and Infection Control Supervisor, she has set high clinical standards and has inspired countless professionals within the field. In October 2023, during a session organized by the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA), Rachelle received significant recognition. Her impactful video message presented at the conference of the International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua) distinguished her as a leading figure in her profession. Meaningfully, she became the first Filipino nurse in Bahrain to be recognized with the honor from the Head of Quality at the NHRA. It is noteworthy that this award bears the implication of excellence and becomes a benchmark for future nurses in her profession.

Rachelle’s tireless commitment to her line of work was further repaid when, in December of 2022, she won the Employee of the Year award. The prize is a reflection of her unceasing toil and effort and commitment to excellent care and again solidifying her reputation as a professional trendsetter in the profession.

In addition to her personal accomplishments, Rachelle was recently honored by the Philippine Nurses Association of Bahrain (PNAB) for her 15 years of faithful service as a nurse in Bahrain. Her years of faithful service are not only a testament to her dedication to nursing but also to her dedication to the Filipino community in the health industry.

Rachelle has been recognized for her exemplary work as a review instructor and mentor for the Philippine Nursing Licensure Examination (SPLBE) in Bahrain. This award is in appreciation of her relentless devotion to grooming potential nurses so that the future generation of healthcare practitioners is exposed to her vast experience and expertise.

Her dedication to mentorship not only molds the craft of potential nurses but also instilled within them the compassion and resilience heart needed in the healthcare sector.

Having Sam Richard, an 8-year-old, and Shaun William, 5 years old, as children, Rachelle loves spending time with her family. Engaging in family activities tends to unite family members by strengthening bonds of love, tolerance, and companionship. They make the lives of the individuals involved enriching and purposeful.

She underscores the importance of the couple standing together, supported by strength, love, and compassion. This fortifies the marriage and also provides a good example for their children, imparting to them the value of support and coming together as a family.

‘’Being a working mom while serving the community can be challenging, but it is also incredibly rewarding. To achieve this balance, maintaining clear communication and understanding with my husband is crucial, as I depend on his support in all our activities, especially since we often involve in different pursuit. It is also important to establish routine for the kids along with flexibility in my work’’, Rachelle stated.

The honors and awards they have received are special, but they always believe that their greatest achievement is being able to inspire hundreds of registered nurses. ‘’It means so much to us to be able to empower these people to work on their dreams and make something better in their lives’’, Gilbert explained.

While community service is a heartfelt expression of love and care Gilbert believes that ’’It also offers meaningful contributions to both the OFW community and the host countries we find ourselves in. For many of us as OFWs, we embody resilience, adaptability, and an unwavering spirit of hard work, often in challenging circumstances.’’ He further added that ‘’ It’s important to remember to take care of yourselves and to stay connected with your families back home, as these ties are crucial for our general well-being. Let’s all hold onto the pride of our Filipino heritage and support one another within our communities. Your hard work and dedication do not go unnoticed; you truly inspire those around you.’’

Rachelle and Gilbert are classic embodiments of the nursing ethos, where attention is no longer given to personal success but to the overall development of society. Their passion for empowering people not only enriches their own existence but also causes a ripple effect that inspires future generations of nurses. In their hearts, they hold the conviction that the heart of nursing is the love given and the lives touched, reminding all of us of the huge impact compassion and dedication can have on this world. (Cecil V. Ancheta)