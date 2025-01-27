FeatureLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsTravel

UAE-based Filipina digital nomad Kach Medina Umandap completes historic journey to all UN countries using solely a Philippine passport

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 mins ago

Supplied photos

Kach Medina Umandap, a 36-year-old Filipina digital nomad, has made history as the first and youngest Filipino to travel to all 193 United Nations-recognized countries using solely a Philippine passport.

Umandap completed her extraordinary journey on January 6, 2025, with her final stop in Sudan, overcoming years of challenges and restrictions associated with traveling on a low-passport-index nationality.

A UAE-based overseas Filipino worker (OFW), Umandap divides her time between the Philippines and Dubai. Her career as a digital nomad and travel blogger has enabled her to earn a living while pursuing her dream of traveling the world. Through her work, she has documented her experiences, inspiring others to break from conventional travel norms and embrace a nomadic lifestyle.

collage 7

Umandap’s journey was announced by the global community of Filipino World Travelers (FWT), which celebrates Filipinos breaking barriers in international travel.

Drawing inspiration from Filipino-Americans Odette Ricasa, aged 79, and Luisa Yu, aged 80, the only other Filipinos to have traveled all United Nations countries, Umandap’s accomplishment stands out due to her use of a Philippine passport solely.

Umandap holds no dual citizenship, is not a permanent resident of any other country, and, as a dedicated OFW, relies solely on her Philippine passport to navigate her travels. This makes her the first and youngest Filipino to achieve this milestone using only a Philippine passport and arguably the first woman from a developing country with a low passport index to complete such a monumental task.

According to NomadMania, a website that tracks travel accomplishments, there are fewer than 500 individuals worldwide who have achieved the feat of visiting all 193 UN countries.

In 2024, Umandap visited 26 African countries, saving Sudan as her final destination due to the country’s ongoing civil war. By reaching Port Sudan in early 2025, Umandap became one of the first tourists to visit the region since the unrest, offering a glimmer of hope for the revival of Sudan’s tourism industry.

Umandap returned from her trip and arrived in Cebu on January 13, 2025, and celebrated this remarkable achievement in the Philippines.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1201833213

Abu Dhabi Police warn motorists of hefty fines, vehicle impoundment for running red lights

14 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 12T155620.877

Malacañang declares Jan. 27 holiday for Muslims for Al Isra Wal Mi’raj

15 hours ago
Bureau of Immigration

BI arrests Chinese national at NAIA for possessing fake working visa

16 hours ago
7jt00plp1k918j5pn

UAE sends 100 trucks of humanitarian aid to Gaza following ceasefire

16 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button