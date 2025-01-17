Lume-level Up: OFW in Dubai climbs to manager position thanks to upskilling

Krissy Corbito, a Dubai-based OFW, is redefining the narrative for many overseas Filipino workers in the UAE. Instead of viewing Dubai merely as a source of income, she sees it as a vibrant hub for upskilling, which has enabled her to achieve both personal and professional growth.

The 38-year-old OFW currently works as a Marketing Manager for a retail company in Dubai, where she oversees 360-degree marketing strategies for both online and offline campaigns.

However, she said that working abroad was not part of her plans 10 years ago.

“My first trip to Dubai was in 2015, during a solo vacation — my first international travel. At the time, I had no plans to move abroad, but after spending 10 days in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, I fell in love with the place,” she told The Filipino Times. Inspired by the dynamic environment, she set her sights on relocating, which became a reality three years later in 2018.

Like many OFWs who find their first few years working abroad challenging, Krissy’s initial experience was no different.

“I left the Philippines with a high-ranking position but began here as an executive making cold calls and facing frequent rejections. My starting salary was modest, and the journey wasn’t easy,” she said.

Despite everything, her belief in her dreams and herself never wavered. She started committing herself to upskilling, specifically focusing on social media and learning how to leverage it effectively for her career.

“What truly motivated me to upskill was the inspiring environment in Dubai — the ambitious, successful, and driven people around me. Their determination sparked my own competitive spirit, pushing me to challenge myself and strive for the same level of success,” Krissy said, adding that she was particularly inspired by how social media is used in Dubai as a tool for generating income and professional growth.

She immersed herself in online learning and enrolled in free courses on platforms like YouTube, LinkedIn, Coursera, and Udemy.

Before long, her efforts paid off, and she gained a solid foundation in digital marketing and data analysis, including mastering the income-generating potential of social media, paid advertising, and search engine optimization.

“I’ve learned how to create and manage YouTube Ads, develop websites using platforms like Shopify, Wix, and Squarespace, and handle Amazon Ads and listings. I’ve also acquired skills in email marketing, LinkedIn Ads, on-page and off-page SEO, and building effective marketing and sales funnels,” she said.

During the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, she used her free time to study e-commerce, SEO, and social media for business. This newfound knowledge enabled her to launch an e-commerce platform providing rice delivery services to families in the Philippines. What began as a small project quickly gained traction, addressing a significant demand among OFWs for reliable online delivery options.

Through her dedication to learning SEO and optimizing her website, she said she eventually was able to secure a top spot in Google search results for key terms like “bigas online.” This achievement not only boosted her business but also demonstrated the potential of digital tools for OFWs.

Asked how her upskilling journey has helped her in her current role, she said, “I am able to apply the knowledge and skills I’ve gained over the years. I manage all the social media platforms for our brands, ensuring their online presence aligns with our goals. I also oversee the management and maintenance of our company website, making sure it remains visible and optimized for search engines.”

She said she aims to inspire other OFWs in the UAE to embrace learning and growth, just as she did. Her advice: Dedicate at least one weekend day to studying free courses. Start with one course, complete it, and then move on to the next. The key is to allocate consistent time for learning.

By investing in knowledge, she said OFWs can unlock new opportunities and enhance their career prospects. “Education doesn’t end when we finish university; it’s an ongoing process,” she added.